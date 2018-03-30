Expand / Collapse search
Fox & Friends Blog
Published
Last Update March 30

Reporter mocks Scott Walker for claiming to communicate with God through prayer

By | Fox News

Political Wire publisher Taegan Goddard caught a lot of flak on Twitter after mocking Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker for claiming he could discern God’s will, only to admit that he had no idea Christians believed they could communicate with God through prayer.

It all began with a rather snarky tweet about Walker’s comments that he was still waiting for “God’s calling” before he announced a presidential run.

