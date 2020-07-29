Regis Philbin's wife, Joy, and their daughters remember late star: 'He let everyone into his life'

Regis Philbin's family is speaking out and remembering the late iconic television personality.

In a statement to People magazine on Wednesday, Joy Philbin and their daughters Jennifer and Joanna, said: “He let everyone into his life.

"He turned every little daily annoyance and happiness into a story, and he shared all those little stories with people in a joyful and conversational way," they added. "It made his audience feel like they were right alongside him — because they were.”

Philbin died at the age of 88 due to "heart disease (natural)," the Chief Medical Examiner Office in Connecticut confirmed to Fox News earlier this week. His family previously confirmed that he passed away from "natural causes."

In a statement sent to Fox News on Monday, his family shared a way those in mourning can honor Philbin.

“Regis's family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love we've received. If you'd like to honor Regis's memory, we kindly ask that you make a donation to http://foodbanknyc.org/, to help people in need in his beloved New York, especially his home borough of The Bronx," a family spokesperson said.

Philbin was best-known for his hosting duties on "Live!" -- with co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa -- and "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."

In addition to his wife, Joy, and their daughters, he is survived by daughter Amy Philbin with his first wife, Catherine Faylen, People reported.

