Reese Witherspoon seen with new mystery man: what to know about wealthy NHL investor

Reese Witherspoon and financier Oliver Haarmann have reportedly taken their friendship to the next level.

Over the summer, Witherspoon and Haarmann were spotted several times together. On Wednesday, the pair were seen holding hands in New York City. The "Morning Show" actress wore a tight, black dress, and Haarmann wore a navy blazer and khakis.

The pair attended an Assouline opening event in New York City together Sept. 4, and sources confirmed to People they are "casually" dating.

The source told the outlet they are "friends" and "taking things slow when it comes to dating."

"She enjoys it but doesn't want it to be a big focus. She's busy with work and her son," the source noted. "These are her biggest priorities."

In March 2023, Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced their divorce after almost 12 years of marriage. The former couple share son Tennessee, 11. Witherspoon was previously married to Ryan Phillippe, and they have a daughter Ava, 24, and son Deacon, 20.

Below is what to know about Witherspoon's new reported romantic interest.

The financier

Haarmann, 57, attended Brown and Harvard and earned a masters in business administration, according to LinkedIn.

Haarmann got his career started at KKR, a global investment firm in London. He then founded the private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners in 2010. According to the company's website, Haarmann has continued to serve as a partner at Searchlight Capital and works with the two co-founders to oversee the firm's portfolio.

Minority owner of the New York Islanders

Sportico reported in December 2023 that Haarmann was negotiating to buy 10% of the New York Islanders. The New York Post reported several months later that Haarmann had acquired a small stake in the professional ice hockey team.

The New York Islanders directory lists Haarmann as a co-owner.

Haarmann has been married

Haarmann was previously married to Mala Gaonkar, and they have two children together. According to People, Gaonkar is a financier herself and launched her own hedge fund, SurgoCap Partners, in 2022.

Spotted with Witherspoon

Witherspoon and Haarmann dined at L’Artusi in the Big Apple in July. The couple flew into New York City the day before via helicopter.

The duo took a helicopter into the city again in September.

Witherspoon's sons, Deacon and Tennessee, were also with the couple in NYC.

Witherspoon feels 'authentic’

The award-winning actress has been open about her struggles going through divorce publicly. Now, being able to share her side of the story has allowed her to feel more "authentic."

"To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2023.

"Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable."

Toth and Witherspoon issued a joint statement when they decided to announce their separation in March 2023.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said at the time. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."