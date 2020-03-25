Reese Witherspoon says she's trying 'to be patient' with family during coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Self-quarantine, like it is for many, is an adjustment for Reese Witherspoon and her family.

The "Walk the Line" star recently opened up on Miley Cyrus' Instagram show "Bright Minded," discussing her time at home with her husband, Jim Toth, and the couple's 7-year-old son, Tennessee, and her kids Ava, 20, Deacon, 16, from her relationship with ex Ryan Phillippe.

“I try to be patient and they try to be patient with me, but we’re only on day 11,” Witherspoon, 44, said, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen," she added.

The actress explained that while Tennessee is glad to have both of her siblings home, Deacon is sad to be separated from his girlfriend and Ava missing out on her college days is "frustrating."

“I think a lot about people who are coming home from college. That’s a time when you are trying to individuate," Witherspoon said. "You have to actually kind of move away from your parents’ ideas, you have to move away from their structure, their routine, create your own. And now you’re having to go backwards. And that must be so frustrating to lose that independence.”

Witherspoon explained that she and her family members have set house rules in order to cope with five different people all trying to work in the same home.

“I think it’s really important to designate space. My husband and I are both working from home and all three kids are doing school online," said the actress, who also works as a producer. "So everybody has a room that has a little area and there’s a privacy sign there, so when the privacy sign is on and your headphones are on, you can’t interrupt. You have to have rules. ... It’s really important to post them on the wall for your family, just so we respect each other’s space.”

The Oscar winner said that during the more emotional moments, she appreciates having her family around to get a hug from, but that she's also turned to her friends for support.

“I have like five girlfriends and I’ll just text any one of them,” Witherspoon said. “We try to connect every day.”

Amid the quarantine Witherspoon, who stars in and produces "Little Fires Everywhere," announced on Twitter that her newest mini-series released its first several episodes Hulu a day early and is currently streaming online.