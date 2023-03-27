Tom Brady back in the field after Gisele Bündchen divorce: report

Tom Brady is reportedly back in the dating pool.

Months after he and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen officially confirmed the news of their divorce, Page Six reported that the retired NFL quarterback is playing the field once again.

"He’s shopping. He is out and about," a source told Page Six.

It was not clear who Brady was "out and about" with.

Bündchen had also been to Brady’s billionaire friend Jeffrey Soffer. However, she shot that down in her bombshell interview with Vanity Fair.

In an apparent response to the interview, Brady used a block of text to convey how he was feeling at the moment last week.

"What is success? To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate the beauty to find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or a redeemed social condition; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded!"

One of Brady’s big admirers, Slovakian Instagram model Veronika Rajek, went viral in December when she admitted she loved Brady.

"I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t," she wrote on Instagram in the caption of a photo of herself wearing a Brady jersey. "Even his haters love him because they know he is the goat. @tombrady thank you for an amazing show."

She recently opened up about what she looked for in a man.

"I am looking for men to be honest and to be funny.," she said, via Marca. "You don't impressive me with cars, I don't care if you have a BMW or a Mercedes... it just needs four wheels and that's it. I'm not bothered by expensive clothes either. For me, the most important thing is behavior because I think in this era there are not many gentlemen: men don't hold the door for you, men don't help you sit down in a restaurant... these are the tiny details that make the difference

"Visually speaking men need to be tall, ideally more than 190cm because I am very tall and if I wear high heels, I am even taller. It's not that I don't like shorter men, the issue is that they start to feel insecure around me and I don't want to make men insecure. I need a manly man. I prefer an athletic man, it's important that you do sports three or four times a week. If you don't have this similarity with me, then that's not good.

"I don't care about hair or eye color. The most important is having that connection, that click with someone. Of course, ultimately women are looking for a man who will be a good partner and father. The age when I cared about looks is gone. Men must be stable and mentally stable. I am looking for men who can handle drama because I will be their drama."

Brady recently became part-owner of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.