Reese Witherspoon reveals Meryl Streep is a novice at this activity: 'But she was darn cute doing it'

Despite her many successes and accomplishments, it turns out Meryl Streep isn’t good at everything.

Reese Witherspoon, Streep’s “Big Little Lies” co-star, appeared on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, where she divulged the famous actress’ weakness.

“I have to be honest, I found the one thing Meryl Streep is not good at. It’s bowling,” the 43-year-old actress told the hosts.

“But she was darn cute doing it and such a good sport to go out there and do it with the whole crew. But it was fun! Yeah, we always had fun and found time to do fun things,” Witherspoon added.

The “Sweet Home Alabama” actress described what it was like working and hanging out with Streep -- who joined the cast of “Big Little Lies” for its second season -- and their other co-stars on and off the set.

“We had a great time,” Witherspoon said. “We’d go out to dinner every night after work, and I was like, 'Is this real? Are we being paid American dollars to hang out with Meryl Streep? This is really, really, just an incredible experience.'"

Last June, Witherspoon shared a photo of herself, Streep and “Big Little Lies” co-stars Shailene Woodley and Nicole Kidman while they were out bowling.

“We work and we play! Bowl-a-Rama party with the ladies of #BigLittleLies!” Witherspoon captioned the Instagram post.

Though the HBO show -- based on a book of the same name -- was only supposed to be one season, Witherspoon explained on Wednesday morning they decided to do a second season because of the fans. It just so happened her first day of filming for the new season, she worked directly with Streep.

“I had to literally go into another room and go ‘Calm down. She’s just a person, she’s just a human being,’” Witherspoon said on Wednesday. “She’s just so amazing, and she’s so self-effacing and lovely and humble, but you just can’t help but think of every single movie you’ve ever seen her in as you’re staring at her beautiful, gorgeous face.”

In February, Streep opened up about why she decided to join the cast of the hit HBO show.

Speaking to reporters during the HBO portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Los Angeles on Friday, the three-time Oscar-winning actress revealed that she was actually a fan of the drama.

"I loved this show," Streep, 69, said. "I was addicted to it. I thought it was an amazing exercise in what we know and what we don't know about people, about family, about friends, how it flirted with the mystery of things, what was unsaid, unshown, unknown, was sort of the pull, the gravitational pull of the piece, and it was so exciting, so when I got the chance to join the crew, I thought yeah.

"I wanted to do it, to be in that world," she continued. "The world that was created was amazing.”

