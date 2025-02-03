Reese Witherspoon clears up 'completely untrue' rumors she and Kate Winslet had a 'falling out'

Reese Witherspoon is setting the record straight on who her close friends are.

In a recent interview with People, the 48-year-old actress shared that she once accidentally "roasted" an unnamed actress while presenting her with an award, leading the mystery star to never speak to her again.

"We’re not friends anymore. I’m not even kidding — we’re not friends anymore," Witherspoon said. "I think she doesn’t like me anymore. I thought it was so funny, and it was just — I had the wrong audience. It was pretty bad. Yeah. Not even kidding, she doesn’t talk to me anymore. Oh well."

Although Witherspoon didn't name the individual, referring to her only as "a very serious, proper actress," internet sleuths quickly came up with a few possibilities, one of them being Kate Winslet.

REESE WITHERSPOON ACCIDENTALLY ROASTED A-LIST ACTRESS, AND IT ENDED THEIR FRIENDSHIP

After investigating, curious fans determined Witherspoon was referencing the "Titanic" actress, as she presented her with an award at the BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards in 2007.

Witherspoon wasted no time in shooting down the theory, taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday to set the record straight.

"Hey guys .. just spoke to my very dear friend for years, Kate W. We laughed about this stupidity. Please do not believe the internet," Witherspoon wrote, according to People magazine. "We are good friends and have never had any falling out." On a separate slide, she added "This is completely UNTRUE ...so silly!"

Some of the jokes she made during her roast included asking in front of the crowd, "Remember the time we got laser hair removal?," adding it's a moment she is "still embarrassed about."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fans speculated the "Big Little Lies" star was talking about Winslet because she described the award ceremony during which she presented the award to have been very "British and elegant and classy," which would match the BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards.

"Hey guys .. just spoke to my very dear friend for years, Kate W. We laughed about this stupidity. Please do not believe the internet. We are good friends and have never had any falling out." — Reese Witherspoon

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

There seemed to be no bad blood between the two stars when they presented the award for best picture at the 2016 Academy Awards, having been photographed hugging and laughing together backstage.