Reese Witherspoon accidentally roasted A-list actress, and it ended their friendship

Reese Witherspoon is promoting her film, 'You're Cordially Invited,' with Will Ferrell

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Ryan Phillippe explains how he and ex-wife Reese Witherspoon have set ‘good examples’ for their children Video

Ryan Phillippe explains how he and ex-wife Reese Witherspoon have set ‘good examples’ for their children

Ryan Phillippe shared the advice he has given his children about navigating careers in Hollywood. The ‘Prey’ star explained how he and ex-wife Reese Witherspoon have set 'good examples.'

Reese Witherspoon is still "haunted" by a speech she made years ago. 

In a new interview, Witherspoon, who is promoting her new film, "You're Cordially Invited," with Will Ferrell, recalled a time she accidentally roasted an A-list actress during an award ceremony.

"It literally haunts me," the actress told People magazine. "So, this friend of mine, who I didn't really know that well, but she was a very serious, proper actress. She asked me to give her an award. But I had never been to this award ceremony, so I thought it was like a roast. So, I got up and I roasted her."

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon recalled once accidentally roasting an A-list actress. (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Witherspoon, who told the outlet the event was "British," "elegant" and "classy," revealed the jokes didn't land that night. 

"I was like, ‘Remember the time we got laser hair removal?’" added Witherspoon. "I'm still embarrassed about it.

"We're not friends anymore," Wisherspoon said of the actress, whom she did not name. "I'm not even kidding — we're not friends anymore. I think she doesn't like me anymore. I thought it was so funny, and it was just, I had the wrong audience. It was pretty bad. Yeah. Not even kidding. She doesn't talk to me anymore. Oh well."

Reese Witherspoon at the Golden Globes

Witherspoon said she's still "haunted" for mistakenly roasting her friend at the time.  (Getty Images)

While the "Sweet Home Alabama" actress didn't name the A-list star, the internet was quick to draw conclusions. 

According to Just Jared, Witherspoon presented Kate Winslet with the artist of the year award at the 2007 BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards. 

Reese Witherspoon and Kate Winslet hugging

Reese Witherspoon and Kate Winslet share a hug at the 16th Annual BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards in 2007.  ( Lester Cohen/WireImage)

"I always wanted to be a European movie star, wear giant sunglasses, elaborate neck scarves, smoke hand-rolled cigarettes and have savior faire and gravitas," Witherspoon reportedly said during her speech. 

"Imagine my good fortune when Kate Winslet moved into my neighborhood, rang my doorbell and said, 'Darling, Sam [Mendes] is off shooting, and I believe our children are the same age. Could they possibly have a play date and, oh, by the way, it’s almost 9 o’clock, and I’ve had nothing to do drink. Do you have any wine?'"

Witherspoon said there were stories she couldn't mention because they were "too bawdy or tawdy or drunken to tell," including the time they "contemplated laser hair removal."

Despite the awkward situation, the two not only presented together, but embraced backstage at the 2016 Oscars. 

Kate Winslet and Reese Witherspoon at 2016 Oscars

Kate Winslet and Reese Witherspoon hugged at the 2016 Oscars.  (Getty Images)

Representatives for Witherspoon and Winslet did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

