Reese Witherspoon accidentally roasted A-list actress, and it ended their friendship

Reese Witherspoon is still "haunted" by a speech she made years ago.

In a new interview, Witherspoon, who is promoting her new film, "You're Cordially Invited," with Will Ferrell, recalled a time she accidentally roasted an A-list actress during an award ceremony.

"It literally haunts me," the actress told People magazine. "So, this friend of mine, who I didn't really know that well, but she was a very serious, proper actress. She asked me to give her an award. But I had never been to this award ceremony, so I thought it was like a roast. So, I got up and I roasted her."

'LEGALLY BLONDE' STAR REESE WITHERSPOON WAS CHOSEN AS JURY FOREMAN AFTER JURORS THOUGHT SHE WENT TO LAW SCHOOL

Witherspoon, who told the outlet the event was "British," "elegant" and "classy," revealed the jokes didn't land that night.

"I was like, ‘Remember the time we got laser hair removal?’" added Witherspoon. "I'm still embarrassed about it.

"We're not friends anymore," Wisherspoon said of the actress, whom she did not name. "I'm not even kidding — we're not friends anymore. I think she doesn't like me anymore. I thought it was so funny, and it was just, I had the wrong audience. It was pretty bad. Yeah. Not even kidding. She doesn't talk to me anymore. Oh well."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

While the "Sweet Home Alabama" actress didn't name the A-list star, the internet was quick to draw conclusions.

According to Just Jared, Witherspoon presented Kate Winslet with the artist of the year award at the 2007 BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards.

"I always wanted to be a European movie star, wear giant sunglasses, elaborate neck scarves, smoke hand-rolled cigarettes and have savior faire and gravitas," Witherspoon reportedly said during her speech.

"Imagine my good fortune when Kate Winslet moved into my neighborhood, rang my doorbell and said, 'Darling, Sam [Mendes] is off shooting, and I believe our children are the same age. Could they possibly have a play date and, oh, by the way, it’s almost 9 o’clock, and I’ve had nothing to do drink. Do you have any wine?'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Witherspoon said there were stories she couldn't mention because they were "too bawdy or tawdy or drunken to tell," including the time they "contemplated laser hair removal."

Despite the awkward situation, the two not only presented together, but embraced backstage at the 2016 Oscars.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives for Witherspoon and Winslet did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.