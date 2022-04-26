Reese Witherspoon becomes part-owner of Nashville MLS team

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nashville's Major League Soccer team announced Tuesday via a statement that actress Reese Witherspoon had become a part-owner of the team.

Principal owner John Ingram stated Witherspoon along with her husband, investor and agent Jim Toth, as well as Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry agreed to join the ownership group just five days before the Nashville Soccer Club opens at GEODIS Park.

REESE WITHERSPOON TO PRODUCE DOLLY PARTON FILM AFTER HELLO SUNSHINE ACQUIRES NOVEL RIGHTS

"The team, the management and the players have worked so hard to build this amazing organization and community. So, I’m thrilled to announce that my husband, Jim Toth, and I have made an investment in the club and are now a part of the ownership group moving forward," said Witherspoon in the statement. "On behalf of Jim and our children, we are thrilled to be a part of the NSC family!"

Witherspoon joins a growing list of celebrities who are also part-owners of MLS teams, including Dwayne Wade, Matthew McConaughey and Will Ferrell.

Henry is also now the fourth player in NFL history to serve as owner of an MLS team, according to the statement.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY REVEALS REESE WITHERSPOON WAS ONE OF HIS 'EARLY CRUSHES'

"As a kid growing up in Florida, I imagined being a professional sports owner and the opportunity to do that with a Major League Soccer club is truly a dream come true," said Henry in the press release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nashville SC first began playing at Nissan Stadium in 2020 and continued with its first eight games. The team is set to open its season against Philadelphia on May 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.