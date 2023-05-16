Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment
Published

Recording of Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concert to be released in theaters

‘Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90’ will honor the 12-time Grammy winner starting June 11

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

If you missed out on Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concerts last month in Los Angeles, you can see all the special performances honoring the 12-time Grammy winner in a limited theatrical run.

"Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90" will be shown in theaters on June 11, with an encore presentation on June 13 and 14. Recorded at the Hollywood Bowl over two nights in April, the concert film will include performances by Nelson, Keith Richards, Neil Young, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Snoop Dogg and many more.

WILLIE NELSON AT 90: TEXAS LEGEND SHARES A BIRTHDAY TO REMEMBER WITH GEORGE STRAIT, SNOOP DOGG, AND OTHERS

willie nelson

Country music legend Willie Nelson is seen on Nov. 20, 2012, in New York. Recording of Nelson's 90th birthday concerts last month in Los Angeles will get a limited theatrical run starting June 11.  (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nelson, who was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, is having a banner year as a nonagenarian. He was honored with an educational endowment at the University of Texas’ LBJ School of Public Affairs and will have a new book about his songwriting called "Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs," coming out on Oct. 31 through William Morrow.

The Texas actor, activist and songwriter penned hits like "Crazy," "Funny How Times Slips Away" and "On the Road Again" over his seven-decade career, as well as co-founded Farm Aid.

Tickets for the concert film, presented by Blackbird Presents, Joe Hand Promotions and Nelson’s manager Mark Rothbaum, go on sale today at willienelson90experience.com

Trending