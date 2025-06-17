Rebel Wilson suffered terrifying on-set accident that nearly left her 'permanently disfigured'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When it comes to acting, Rebel Wilson goes all in.

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Wilson detailed the moment her nose got "split open" while filming her new movie, "Bride Hard."

"In a fight scene, a gun accidentally got whacked across my face," Wilson said. "It was just a freak accident, and my nose got split open, so I left set. It was really my last night of shooting. I was like, ‘How unlucky can I be?'"

The incident occurred during "the last fight sequence" on the schedule, and resulted in a "pool of blood."

"I was freaking out," she added. "They take an ambulance and they have to call a plastic surgeon, because if they didn’t, I would have been permanently disfigured. So we got the plastic surgeon, they did all the stitches, and you can’t tell now, really, you can’t tell."

Wilson isn't the only celebrity who has opened up about a recent on-set mishap.

Charlize Theron revealed that while filming her latest action-packed project, "Apex," she sustained a painful injury after doing some of her own dangerous stunt work —without protective equipment.

"Our crew delivered a really impressive movie, and yours truly did some stunts and action — without a harness, sometimes," Theron said at Netflix’s 2025 upfront presentation earlier this week, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Don't tell Netflix."

"It's actually a miracle that I'm here today," she noted.

The "Mad Max: Fury Road" actress continued to detail the risks involved while she worked on her physically demanding role.

"Apex only wrapped like a week ago, so I'm fresh off the mountain. I still have some Australian dirt under this pretty manicure, and my cute boot is hiding a fractured toe . . . I can go on and on and on, but I won't."

Despite the physical toll, Theron, 49, remained in good spirits as she recovered.

"I can honestly say that shooting ‘Apex’ was one of the most incredible experiences of my life," she added.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this post.