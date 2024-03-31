Rebel Wilson tried Ozempic on weight-loss journey: ‘Those drugs can be good’

Rebel Wilson, like many in Hollywood, revealed she has tried the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic.

In a new interview with the Sunday Times, Wilson spoke about her weight-loss journey and the various methods she employed to lose approximately 80 pounds since 2020.

One of those was Ozempic, which she briefly used, saying, "Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good."

Wilson is no longer taking Ozempic, and she ultimately focused not only on physical but mental health to lose weight.

She noted that people were initially reluctant to encourage her to lose weight, based on her career success playing "the funny fat girl."

"Basically, no one apart from my mum wanted me to lose weight," she said. "People thought I’d lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that," she told the outlet.

"I wasn’t dealing with my emotions properly, I was just stuffing my face and holding on to them," she said of her mental health. After speaking with a doctor to address those concerns, she said "the weight just kind of dropped off."

Wilson also pursued weight loss to improve her chances at IVF, and she welcomed a baby girl, Royce, in 2022.

She told the Sunday Times she is currently at a weight she’s comfortable with, calling it "still curvy and solid."

"I feel strongly that young women shouldn’t try to obsess over looking like Victoria’s Secret models; they should just look like themselves," Wilson said. "I know that my relationship with food is complicated."

Her weight is part of her ongoing issues with comedian Sacha Baron Cohen.

Last week, Wilson revealed that the "a-hole" she was referring to in her new memoir, "Rebel Rising," was Cohen after they worked together on "The Brothers Grimsby."

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Wilson wrote in an Instagram story. "The ‘a--hole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

A representative for Cohen refuted her claims, telling Fox News Digital, "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of 'The Brothers Grimsby.’"

In her Sunday Times interview, Wilson said she felt "disrespected on set" and that her weight was used against her.

"It’s one thing for someone who is fat to exploit their size for comedy, but it’s another for somebody else to humiliate you," Wilson said.

She felt that the costumes purposefully highlighted "all the cellulite on my thighs" and other insecurities and that she was "something to be laughed at and degraded because of my size."

According to the outlet, she wrote in her memoir, "I’m sharing my story now because the more women talk about things like this, hopefully the less it happens. And hopefully fewer women have to work harder just to respect themselves."

"Rebel Rising" will be released April 2.