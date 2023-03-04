Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Meghan Markle
Published

Rebel Wilson says Meghan Markle wasn't as 'naturally warm' as Prince Harry in meeting, gives possible reason

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress jokingly blamed her mom's 'rude' questions for the Duchess of Sussex's iciness

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry acted like 'a couple of teenagers,' palace sources allege in explosive new book Video

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry acted like 'a couple of teenagers,' palace sources allege in explosive new book

Valentine Low, who first broke the story on bullying allegations against the Duchess of Sussex, has written a new book titled "Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor."

Rebel Wilson this week said she met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the first time on a recent trip to Santa Barbara, California noting that he "could not have been nicer."

Meghan, however, wasn’t as friendly, the comedian told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live." 

"Meghan was not as cool," she revealed, as fellow guest John Oliver cracked up while sitting next to her. "She wasn’t as naturally warm." 

The "Pitch Perfect" actress mused that the duchess’ frostiness may have been because "my mom being Australian just asked her all these slightly rude questions like ‘Where are your kids?’ And things like that. I’m like, ‘Mom, don’t ask her that." 

MEGHAN MARKLE BULLYING CLAIMS: PALACE IS ‘PROTECTING’ THE DUCHESS BY KEEPING REVIEW PRIVATE, EXPERTS CLAIM 

Rebel Wilson revealed that Meghan Markle wasn't as "naturally warm" as her husband Prince Harry when she met them for the first time in Santa Barbara. 

Rebel Wilson revealed that Meghan Markle wasn't as "naturally warm" as her husband Prince Harry when she met them for the first time in Santa Barbara.  (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures/Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

"Maybe that’s why she was a little standoffish?" Cohen teased as Wilson laughed, joking the royals would wonder, ‘Who are these annoying convicts from Australia?’" 

The 43-year-old said she met Harry and Meghan through a mutual polo player friend. Harry is an avid polo player at a club in the area. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Rebel Wilson sails she met Harry and Meghan through a mutual polo player friend. 

Rebel Wilson sails she met Harry and Meghan through a mutual polo player friend.  (James Gourley/Getty Images for AFI)

The Sussexes moved to California after stepping down as senior royals in 2020 and have since isolated themselves from the royal family further with Harry’s tell-all memoir "Spare" and their Netflix documentary series "Harry & Meghan," both of which take sharp aim at his father King Charles III, Prince William and Kate Middleton and the monarchy in general. 

PRINCE HARRY ADDRESSES ‘SPARE’ BACKLASH IN INTERVIEW: ‘I HAVE NEVER LOOKED FOR SYMPATHY IN THIS’

Rebel Wilson said Prince Harry "couldn't have been nicer" but Meghan Markle was a little more distant. 

Rebel Wilson said Prince Harry "couldn't have been nicer" but Meghan Markle was a little more distant.  (Getty Images)

Meghan has been accused of being "difficult" before, including by her former Kensington Palace staffers who claimed they were bullied by the duchess while she lived there. 

In June, Buckingham Palace announced that it had investigated how the staff had handled allegations of bullying made against the former American actress. However, those findings will remain private.

In her podcast last year, Meghan stressed that being "particular," is not the same thing as being "difficult." 

Rebel Wilson made the royal revelations on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen and fellow guest John Oliver. 

Rebel Wilson made the royal revelations on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen and fellow guest John Oliver.  ( Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

"Because I often find myself even in walking into a room, I'm particular," she explained. "A, I think a high tide raises all ships, right? We're all going to succeed. So let's make sure it's really great because it's a shared success for everybody. But I also know that I will find myself cowering and tiptoeing into a room where, I don’t know if you do the thing that I find the most embarrassing, when you're saying a sentence, but the intonation goes up like it's a question."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She continued ,"And I was just like, 'Oh, my God, stop, stop, whispering and tiptoeing around it. Just say what it is that you need. You're allowed to set a boundary. You're allowed to be clear.' It does not make you demanding. It does not make you difficult. Makes you clear."

Trending