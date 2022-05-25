Prince Harry is treated like ‘one of the guys’ at polo matches in Santa Barbara: source

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry has settled into the California polo scene.

The British royal, who is sixth in line to the throne, is treated as "one of the guys" during his weekend polo tournaments at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, which is near the Montecito home he shares with wife Meghan Markle and their two children.

"Prince Harry looks so comfortable and happy on the polo field, and everyone treats him like he is just one of the guys," an observer told People magazine on Wednesday.

The source shared that the 37-year-old’s team has already won two tournaments.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND HUSBAND PRINCE HARRY SHARE RARE PUBLIC KISS AFTER POLO MATCH IN SANTA BARBARA

"His presence this season has brought a really cool vibe to the club, but it hasn’t changed the way the games have been played — it’s business as usual, and all the teams are fighting for the win," said the observer, adding that the prince is a "very fierce competitor."

As for Markle, the insider revealed to the outlet that the former Hollywood actress has attended many of the matches and she "seems extremely supportive."

Harry's longtime pal, model and polo player Nacho Figueras, 45, recently took to Instagram and shared a snapshot of his team that was taken by his daughter Aurora.

"Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub ‘s Harry East Memorial Tournament," he captioned the snap. "We’ve ridden together many times over the years and now that we’re both parents, it’s extra special to be able to spend this time together."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers," the star added.

Harry grew up playing polo in his homeland alongside his older brother Prince William. He regularly plays polo with Figueras, who was one of the first to meet Harry’s firstborn Archie.

In 2020, Figueras spoke to Fox News Digital about how, like his close pal, he grew up with the sport.

"I started playing polo on a farm in Argentina when I was little," he explained. "So I think just the great thing about starting polo when you're a child, is that you don't really think about it. You just like to be outside riding horses. So I think it's that having fun at the farm with other kids and just running around, not really knowing what you're doing. So, I have the best memories of me growing up riding horses and playing polo with other children."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the Platinum Jubilee celebrations across the pond. However, they won’t be on the palace balcony when Queen Elizabeth greets the public on June 2, as they’re not working royals.

Markle became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the prince in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes toward the duchess. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito.

In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. Markle talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

PRINCE HARRY GETS A SERIOUS GLUTES STRETCH WHILE PLAYING POLO WITH LONGTIME PAL NACHO FIGUERAS

Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.

In June of that year, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.