'Harry & Meghan' Netflix documentary slammed by critics: 'They come off like such Whiny b------'

Critics slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new documentary on Netflix ahead of the release of three more episodes of "Harry & Meghan."

Radio host Howard Stern said the two came off like "such whiny b------" and added that the documentary was "like the Kardashians, except boring."

"And I feel bad for Prince Harry losing his mother and all that," radio host Howard Stern said during his show. "So you got my empathy there. But Jesus Christ, when those two start whining about ‘wah wah wah, and they don’t like me’ and she wants to be beloved in this country, but man, oh man, you know, it’s just very weird to watch two people who keep screaming, ‘We wanted our privacy, we wanted the press to leave us alone.’ And then what is their special that they put out on Netflix — showing you them and their kids and their life. It’s like the Kardashians, except boring. You know what I mean?"

Sterns' co-host Robin Quivers questioned how many times the couple could sell the same story.

"So like, where do you go with this? Is this your career talking about how humiliated you were being part of, I don’t know, living in a castle — and it’s hard to relate to. It’s like, it looks pretty terrific to me. If it was me, I never had to worry about money and never had to worry about work," Stern said.

Piers Morgan described Markle and Prince Harry as two "poisonous rats" who are threatening to "destroy the Monarchy" on Monday while reacting to the trailer for next three episodes.

He also called on King Charles to strip the couple of their royal titles.

A review of the documentary by the Wall Street Journal describe the Netflix documentary as a "Royal pity party."

In a "Saturday Night Live" monologue on December 10, actors Martin Short and Steve Martin mocked Harry and Markle, as well as themselves, when they compared their joint appearance on the late-night show to the former Royal couple, saying, "no one is rooting for us, but you’ll tune in to watch anyway."

In the newest trailer for the documentary, Prince Harry said the Royal family was "happy to lie to protect my brother, but they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

"I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves," Markle claimed in a preview of the next three episodes.

Markle's paternal half siblings, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle spoke out against the docuseries as well, after the first few episodes had dropped.

During the third episode, Harry says Markle doesn't have a father and that he "shouldered that."

"I think it's horrible," Markle. Jr said. "The documentary is so far off on so many different levels. It's really a little bit disturbing. "Saying that she doesn't have a family and she doesn't have a father, and Harry saying that she has no father now. That's just ridiculous."

The hosts of "The View" also weighed in on the couple's documentary. Joy Behar said the timing of the release of the docuseries showed that the couple were looking for publicity.

Fellow co-host Ana Navarro declared, "First of all, I think Netflix is great at marketing and I think Harry and Meghan are great at marketing themselves. They have done — they’ve now earned tens and tens of millions of dollars out of their story, which they have been telling, it seems to me, for years now, and they’re very good at it."

She also said that she was tired of seeing the couple portrayed as victims.

"I just wish that every time I saw Meghan and Harry, they weren’t crying and wiping away tears," Navarro said.

The British press also spoke out against the documentary and claimed it contained misleading footage.

The next three episodes are set to be released on Thursday.