Reba McEntire's relationship comes full circle with new sitcom also starring boyfriend Rex Linn

Reba McEntire is ready to get back in front of the camera.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, McEntire gave some insight about what it was like returning to television for her new sitcom "Happy's Place," telling the outlet she has already shot the pilot.

"We have been working on trying to get another show since we were canceled on the ‘Reba’ show," McEntire said. "We got to do ‘Malibu Country’ for one season. We've got the same producers, same showrunner, same writers, and now we're back with Melissa Peterman and Rex Linn, my boyfriend, and wonderful, wonderful cast and crew."

When speaking with the outlet, she had high hopes the network would like the pilot, saying she has her "fingers crossed they take us to series." A few days after the interview took place, NBC announced the show had been picked up.

REBA MCENTIRE 'DOESN'T HAVE MUCH FAITH IN' MARRIAGE AFTER 2 FAILED ATTEMPTS, BUT WOULD MARRY BEAU REX LINN

"We had such a good time doing the pilot — we can't wait to go back," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"Happy's Place" will follow the story of Bobbie, played by McEntire, who inherits her father's restaurant after his death. The plot intensifies when she learns she will be running the place with her business partner Isabella, played by Belissa Escobedo, who also happens to be the younger half-sister she never knew she had.

Linn and Peterman will also be starring on the show as Gabbi and Emmett, the restaurant's bartender and cook.

McEntire first appeared alongside Peterman in the hit sitcom "Reba," which aired on The WB and then The CW, for six seasons from 2001 to 2007. The show was a huge success, and aside from the dynamic characters, it is remembered for its iconic theme song, "I'm a Survivor," sung by McEntire herself.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Oh, definitely. I'll be singing the theme song. We've started working on it, and we'll have it soon finished," McEntire told People in May about the theme song for "Happy's Place," prior to the announcement the show was picked up. "If they say it's a go, I'll finish it up and have it ready for when we go to series."

She and Linn have also worked together more than a few times, including the 1991 film, "The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw," which is when the couple first met.

They reconnected nearly 30 years later when McEntire guest starred on his show, "Young Sheldon," and had an instant connection, later working together again on Season 3 of "Big Sky," after they had already started dating.

"I've been married twice. After the second one dissolved, I don't have much faith in… being bound by a piece of paper or a ring," she told E! News . "But I'm truly committed to Rex , so if that's something he feels totally strong about, that's fine with me. He's never been married before. So if he wants to experience that, I'm OK with that."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McEntire was previously married to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987, and Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015.