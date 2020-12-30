Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Reba McEntire
Published

Reba McEntire shares snapshot with beau Rex Linn and her pet donkey: 'Here is Poncho'

The country crooner revealed their romance in October

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 30Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 30

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Reba McEntire is enjoying spending time with her man.

The 65-year-old country superstar revealed earlier this year that she's dating "Young Sheldon" actor Rex Linn after separating from Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo last year.

Now, the two are cuddling up at the "Fancy" singer's home with a surprising third wheel.

On Sunday, McEntire shared a photo of herself and Linn, 64, bundled up and smiling while posing next to her pet donkey, Poncho.

REBA MCENTIRE REVEALS ROMANCE WITH 'CSI: MIAMI' STAR REX LINN

In the caption, the star joked that she and Linn were forced to take a picture with the donkey after showing love to her chicken, Mr. Pecker, in a past social media post.

Reba McEntire shared a sweet pic with her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn. (ABC via Getty Images)

Reba McEntire shared a sweet pic with her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn. (ABC via Getty Images)

"When Poncho got wind of the picture of Rex and me with Mr. Pecker, he got his feelings hurt," she said. "So here is Poncho."

Likely in reference to another pet of hers, McEntire added: "Please don’t tell Lefty...."

The singer doesn't shy away from an opportunity to show off her love on social media.

REBA MCENTIRE GETS COZY WITH BOYFRIEND REX LINN, REVEALS HER NICKNAME FOR HIM IN NEW PIC

In an Instagram post from November, she gushed over her date to the Country Music Association Awards, using the adorable pet names she and Linn have given one another.

Alongside a photo of the pair on the red carpet ahead of the CMAs, she wrote: "From red carpet to coffee camp! Sugar and Tater Tot!"

The "Reba" star also shared a photo of herself with her arms wrapped around the "CSI: Miami" alum while they both enjoyed a beverage back in October.

Reba McEntire revealed her romance with Rex Linn in October. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Reba McEntire revealed her romance with Rex Linn in October. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

"Fun in MT with my Sugar Tot!!!" read the caption.

On Christmas Day, the country crooner shared a cheery message with her followers on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hey everyone, Reba here. I just wanted to say Merry Christmas and happy New Year to all of you," she said in the clip. "Please stay safe and healthy so we can all get together in 2021."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She continued: "This has been a booger bear of a year and I'm very thankful and grateful that we got through it. It's coming to a close and we can start looking forward and thinking positively for the next year."

On Our Radar