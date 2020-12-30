Reba McEntire shares snapshot with beau Rex Linn and her pet donkey: 'Here is Poncho'

Reba McEntire is enjoying spending time with her man.

The 65-year-old country superstar revealed earlier this year that she's dating "Young Sheldon" actor Rex Linn after separating from Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo last year.

Now, the two are cuddling up at the "Fancy" singer's home with a surprising third wheel.

On Sunday, McEntire shared a photo of herself and Linn, 64, bundled up and smiling while posing next to her pet donkey, Poncho.

In the caption, the star joked that she and Linn were forced to take a picture with the donkey after showing love to her chicken, Mr. Pecker, in a past social media post.

"When Poncho got wind of the picture of Rex and me with Mr. Pecker, he got his feelings hurt," she said. "So here is Poncho."

Likely in reference to another pet of hers, McEntire added: "Please don’t tell Lefty...."

The singer doesn't shy away from an opportunity to show off her love on social media.

In an Instagram post from November, she gushed over her date to the Country Music Association Awards, using the adorable pet names she and Linn have given one another.

Alongside a photo of the pair on the red carpet ahead of the CMAs, she wrote: "From red carpet to coffee camp! Sugar and Tater Tot!"

The "Reba" star also shared a photo of herself with her arms wrapped around the "CSI: Miami" alum while they both enjoyed a beverage back in October.

"Fun in MT with my Sugar Tot!!!" read the caption.

On Christmas Day, the country crooner shared a cheery message with her followers on Instagram.

"Hey everyone, Reba here. I just wanted to say Merry Christmas and happy New Year to all of you," she said in the clip. "Please stay safe and healthy so we can all get together in 2021."

She continued: "This has been a booger bear of a year and I'm very thankful and grateful that we got through it. It's coming to a close and we can start looking forward and thinking positively for the next year."