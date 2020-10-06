Reba McEntire reveals romance with ‘CSI: Miami’ star Rex Linn

Reba McEntire is off the market.

The country music host and queen, 65, revealed that she’s been swept off her feet by actor Rex Linn, 63, a regular performer on the "Big Bang Theory" prequel, “Young Sheldon” and “Better Call Saul.” "CSI: Miami” fans might also remember Linn from his days on the CBS series, in which he played Frank Tripp.

On her podcast, “Living and Learning" on Monday, the “Rumor Has It” songstress described Linn to her co-host comedian Melissa Peterman as “special” and “a very, very sweetheart of a guy.”

The “Reba” alums chatted about Linn during their relationship talk and McEntire divulged that Peterson, who is as close to McEntire as one can get without being blood, was actually there in the flesh during the first date she ever had with Linn in January.

“It’s good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what’s going on,” McEntire said. “Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he’s very into my music. I’m very into his career.”

She said she's looking forward to the relationship progressing.

“We’re having a blast and still getting to know each other,” she added. “Whatever happens in the future, we’re very stable and it’s been a good six months and I look forward to having more things to look forward to.”

In January, Linn also shared a sweet photo of the pair’s dinner outing, and sufficient to say, the two are smitten.

“Had a fantastic dinner with this Oklahoma girl. Tater Tots and Ketchup included,” Linn captioned the cozy snap of the pair embracing as McEntire exudes a cheery grin.

The 16-time Grammy nominee, with three wins to her credit, also revealed that Linn is quite the charmer, explaining to listeners that when her mother passed away in January, Linn sent McEntire’s family care packages to share his condolences.

“It gave me such a sense that he really cared for me but not only me but my family,” McEntire said of the kind gesture.

McEntire split from boyfriend Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo in Nov. 2019 and said the former pair would be separated for the holidays.

“Skeeter and I broke up in May, so, unfortunately, we will not be spending that time together,” McEntire told Us Weekly at the time. “We still talk and we’re friends, but just decided to go our separate ways."