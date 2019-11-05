Reba McEntire, boyfriend Anthony ‘Skeeter’ Lasuzzo split after two years of dating

Reba McEntire says that she and her boyfriend Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo have broken up.

The country star shared the tidbit during an interview with Us Weekly published on Tuesday and added that the pair wouldn’t be spending the holidays together.

“Skeeter and I broke up in May, so unfortunately, we will not be spending that time together,” McEntire, 64, told the magazine last week while speaking about her new film “Spies in Disguise.”

REBA McENTIRE IS 'COMPLETELY AT EASE' WITH NEW BOYFRIEND AFTER DIVORCE, SAYS PAL

“We still talk and we’re friends, but just decided to go our separate ways,” she added.

The actress and comedian explained to Taste of Country last year that the now-former couple’s mutual friend, Brooks & Dunn crooner Kix Brooks, introduced McEntire to the retired oil executive in 2017 while vacationing in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

'PUNCHLINE' HOST MELISSA PETERMAN SAYS REBA McENTIRE IS 'WICKED FUNNY,' AND 'HARDCORE' AT BACKGAMMON

“Kix and Barbara Brooks thought it’d be a good idea, since we were gonna be up around Yellowstone, to get Kix’s best friend’s wife’s brother to show us around. He’s a photographer in Jackson Hole,” she explained. “I made another trip to Jackson Hole, because I just love it up there, and he asked me out for a date — just the two of us. And we’ve been dating ever since.”

“We love the mountains. Everything that we have encountered … We love going to plays in New York,” she previously told the outlet, adding that their relationship also carried a serendipitous component. “He was in the oil and gas business, so being from Oklahoma, I was very familiar with that. As a matter of fact, my very first job, other than singing, was checking records with an oil lease company! It’s so funny.”

REBA MCENTIRE SLAMS 'BRO TREND' IN COUNTRY MUSIC

One month before McEntire and Lasuzzo’s reported breakup, the “Does He Love You” songstress told Fox News the pair were head-over-heels for each other, even celebrating both of their birthdays with epic parties in three different cities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked if she envisioned herself getting married again in the future, McEntire simply told us that she and Skeeter are "having a really good time in the dating process and traveling all over the world."

"We'll see what happens," she added at the time.

Fox News’ Mariah Haas contributed to this report.