Will Smith's ex-wife joining cast of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast is growing by two.

E! News confirmed on Tuesday that Sheree Zampino, the ex-wife of Will Smith, and Diana Jenkins are joining the Bravo reality TV show for Season 12.

The casting status of Sheree, 54, will be "friend of" while Diana, 48, will be a "full-time" member.

The outlet also confirmed that last season's ladies are all returning as well. They include Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kathy Hilton, who will also maintain her "friend of" casting status.

Sheree, an actress and businesswoman, was married to Smith from 1992 to 1995 and they share one son, Trey Smith, 29. The exes have remained close in order to co-parent their son. Sheree even appeared on the Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk" of Jada Pinkett Smith, Will's wife.

Diana is the founder and CEO of D Empire Entertainment, a music label. She was born and raised in Bosnia but fled the country in the early '90s.

In 1999, she married Roger Jenkins, a businessman, and they share three children but divorced in 2011.

No word yet on when Season 12 will premiere. Last season ended with a four-part reunion that focused on Erika's many legal woes and ongoing divorce from her husband Tom Girardi.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020. The "Pretty Mess" singer and the lawyer had been married for roughly 20 years.

One month after Jayne filed for divorce , Tom was accused of embezzling $2 million designated for victims of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash after he represented the plaintiffs in a class-action suit against the airline. The couple's assets were subsequently frozen. The 82-year-old and Erika, 50, have been accused of divorcing to protect their money and assets.

In August court docs obtained by Fox News Digital, the "XXPEN$IVE" singer has been accused of using her company, EJ Global LLC, to spend more than $25 million of embezzled money on expenses such as hair and makeup glam teams, backup dancers, travel, clothes and accessories.

Erika maintains she had no knowledge of her estranged husband's financial dealings.