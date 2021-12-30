Meghan King denies split from Biden's nephew was caused by 'long distance'

Meghan King is clearing up some rumors about her recent split from President Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens.

On Monday, the reality TV alum confirmed the two broke up after two months of marriage.

Now, the 37-year-old "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum is denying a report that claimed long distance was to blame.

"Cuffe lived with me," the former Bravo personality said in a statement to Page Six. "We didn’t have any distance."

MEGHAN KING IS ‘DEVASTATED’ AFTER SPLIT FROM BIDEN’S NEPHEW CUFFE BIDEN OWENS, TAMRA JUDGE SAYS: ‘IT’S SAD’

She went on to claim the pair "lived together every day since the day we met."

"There was zero long distance whatsoever," she added, clarifying a report from E! Online that cited a source claiming the split was caused by "distance."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday’s episode of her "Two T’s In A Pod" podcast, Tamra Judge told co-host Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and guest Brandi Glanville that King is "devastated" about the breakup.

MEGHAN KING ASKED FOR ‘GOOD MARRIAGE TIPS’ WEEKS BEFORE SPLIT FROM BIDEN'S NEPHEW CUFFE BIDEN OWENS

"She’s truly devastated," Judge continued. "It’s not what she wanted, so it’s sad. Can you imagine publicly dealing with that? People are like, ‘Told you so,’ or ‘That was too soon.’ She’s probably dealing with all that, beating herself up and being sad."

King said in an interview with Brides magazine that she and Owens "connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke."

"By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family and starting to plan our future together," she revealed. "We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks."

King sought marital advice online before confirming her split from the attorney.

On Dec. 3, King shared a post on Instagram asking her 1 million followers for "good marriage tips."

"We sent the kids to stay at grandma and grandpa’s, we got a hotel 3 miles from our house, and I slipped into the pajamas I’ve been waiting to wear for a special occasion," the 37-year-old captioned her post.

"We feel like we’ve been married for a million years (thanks to marrying later in life and with a lot of history and, well, kids) so a two month anniversary staycation was called for," the mother of three shared. "Tomorrow real life commences but a few hours in a hotel @lemeridienstlclayton will do a new marriage good. Please, give us more good marriage tips!"

King revealed the union was over on Instagram Stories.

"I’ve been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage," King began.

"I am rattled," she wrote. "This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows – and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams."

"At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family," King concluded her post.

King's previous husband, former big league slugger Jim Edmonds, whom she shares three children with, told the Daily Mail he "thought it was a joke" when King and Owens wed.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.