'Real Housewives' alum Vicki Gunvalson reveals secret past cancer battle

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Vicki Gunvalson revealed she went through a secret cancer battle during a recent appearance on Jeff Lewis' SiriusXM show.

"I had cancer! I just had my whole f---ing uterus taken out," Gunvalson told fellow Bravo star Lewis on the show.

Gunvalson did not elaborate about her health conditions or cancer diagnosis during the interview, and Lewis didn't ask any further questions.

Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Tamra Judge didn't press the topic either.

However, on Monday, Gunvalson did tell Celebuzz! that she "was diagnosed with uterine cancer almost 2 years ago" and confirmed she did share the news on Lewis' podcast.

"Due to the diagnosis, I had to undergo a non-elective full hysterectomy. I was fortunate to catch it early thanks to always adhering to my annual exam schedule," she added while encouraging women to get their annual exams as Gunvalson noted she didn't have symptoms.

"I want to move forward and not have to address this again. I realize how fortunate I am because it was caught before it spread, and that the procedure was extremely successful," Gunvalson continued. "I am very grateful for everyone who reached out to me and was concerned after this news broke, but I am fine now. The lesson here is to always make sure to pay attention to your body, go to your annual doctor appointments, and take care of your health."

Gunvalson did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Later during her appearance on Lewis' show, Gunvalson admitted she was going through a "tough time."

"I'm going through a f---ing tough time right now, I don't need anybody bringing me down," Gunvalson said.

The reality TV star is most likely referencing the end of her two-year engagement to Steve Lodge. Gunvalson revealed the couple had split in September.

"The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are …. moving on," Gunvalson wrote on Instagram at the time.

"There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me," she added.

Lodge and Gunvalson had gotten engaged in 2019 after dating for three years. The two were set to tie the knot, but postponed their wedding in April of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.