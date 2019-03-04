'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Cynthia Bailey's ex arrested in Miami

The ex-husband of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey spent the night in a Miami jail after being arrested on fraud charges.

Peter Thomas was arrested Friday at Miami International Airport on a fugitive warrant, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police told news outlets the warrant for 58-year-old Thomas is from Louisiana where he is accused of writing fraudulent checks.

No bond has been set.

WWE STAR JIMMY USO ARRESTED IN DETROIT AFTER ALLEGED DRUNKEN ALTERCATION WITH POLICE: REPORT

In an official statement, Thomas said the allegations were false. He said he will be "acquitted from any wrongdoing."

Thomas is the owner of a sports bar and a club in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was married to Bailey from 2010 to 2017.

Cameras captured his wedding to Bailey on the hit Bravo series as well as their marital issues which eventually led to their split.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.