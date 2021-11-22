'Real Housewives' star Joe Giudice hires new lawyer for deportation case, wants to rejoin daughters in US

Joe Giudice is fighting his deportation case with a new lawyer.

The ex-husband of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice wants to return to the United States to live closer to their four daughters: Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12.

Joe, who is not an American citizen, has been living in his native Italy since October 2018. He was deported after completing his three-year prison sentence for fraud.

"I would like to be able to see my children again in our home state, be a part of their lives, be physically present when they need me and watch them grow up," Joe told Us Weekly. "I yearn to hold my grandmother in my arms again before the time comes [in which] she is no longer on this Earth. [I want to] be with my mother [and] my family, to be in the place I have called home since I was a year old."

According to the outlet, he hired immigration attorney Jessica M. Cadavid who told Us Weekly she's filing a waiver of inadmissibility, which is a "kind of a forgiveness from the United States government."

"[But] we are hopeful that this time around, we can take a look at his file with time that has passed from his deportation and the fact that he has a family here, he still has children here," Cadavid told the outlet. "He could ask the government for forgiveness and at least come back to be able to see his family."

Joe previously appealed the deportation order in November 2018, but that appeal was denied in April 2019 .

Teresa and Joe decided to end their marriage in December 2019 after being married for two decades. The couple reached the decision after they reunited in November 2019 in Italy with their kids.

While overseas, the former couple "discussed their future" and "agreed that each had to move on," a source close to the family told People at the time.

Teresa and Joe were childhood sweethearts and tied the knot in October 1999. The couple hasn't lived under the same roof in four years after they pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud.

Teresa served her sentence first and was released in December 2015. Joe then started his 41-month prison term in March 2016.

The former couple finalized their divorce in September 2020.

"Joe and Teresa successfully mediated all issues surrounding their marriage through private mediation with me," New Jersey divorce attorney, Vikki Ziegler, who handled the mediation between Joe and Teresa told Fox News in a statement. "They are not divorced yet and only have the formality of waiting for the judgment of divorce. The logistics of COVID and long distance were all overcome because the parties were able to compromise and work on the important issues for the benefit of their girls."

In October 2021, Teresa announced her engagement to her boyfriend Luis Ruelas after over a year of dating. The new couple moved into a multi-million dollar new home in New Jersey that reportedly features 7 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, per Page Six.

Fans first met Ruelas during the "RHONJ" Season 11 finale in May.