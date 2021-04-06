‘Real Housewives’ star Joe Giudice says daughters with ex Teresa are ‘truly perfection’

Joe Giudice isn’t letting his deportation stop him from spending time with his daughters.

The former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star, who is barred from reentering the United States amid his deportation court battle, shared a loving snap to Instagram on Monday highlighting a recent visit from his four daughters. He shares Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, with his ex-wife Teresa Giudice.

"Countless times I beat myself up thinking about all I could have done to be a better father," he captioned the post of the foursome in the Bahamas where Giudice, 49, has been staying since January. "I look at my kids & know @teresagiudice and I did everything right here! They truly are perfection."

Teresa, 48, who reposted the same photo on her own page, commented on her ex's Instagram, "We both [did] an amazing job with them."

The family reunion went down last month, and at the time, marked the first time the family had gotten together in-person since November 2020 when they had visited Giudice in Italy – his home since 2019. He was deported in October 2018 upon the completion of his 41-month prison sentence for fraud.

Giudice previously appealed the deportation order in November 2018, but that appeal was denied in April 2019.

The pair officially finalized their divorce after 20 years of marriage, according to New Jersey divorce attorney, Vikki Ziegler, who handled the mediation between Joe and Teresa.

"Joe and Teresa successfully mediated all issues surrounding their marriage through private mediation with me," Ziegler told Fox News in a statement at the time.

"They are not divorced yet and only have the formality of waiting for the judgment of divorce. The logistics of COVID and long distance were all overcome because the parties were able to compromise and work on the important issues for the benefit of their girls."

The pair hadn't been together in over four years after they pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Teresa served her sentence first and was released in December 2015. Joe then started his 41-month prison term in March 2016.