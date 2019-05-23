'Real Housewives' star Joe Giudice to stay in the US during deportation fight

Joe Giudice, of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" fame, cast member has won a reprieve in his deportation battle.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia ruled in an order published Wednesday that Giudice can stay in the U.S. as his appeal progresses.

Giudice and his wife, Teresa, pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Teresa Giudice served her sentence first and was released in December 2015.

TERESA GIUDICE SAYS HUSBAND JOE GIUDICE’S DEPORTATION RULING IS TO ‘MAKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF US’

A judge ruled in October that Joe Giudice would be deported to his native Italy upon completion of his prison sentence.

A group of more than two dozen former immigration judges had filed a brief in support of his appeal. The court is expected to issue a decision within a few months.

Giudice has said he came to the U.S. as an infant and wasn't aware he wasn't an American citizen.

TERESA GIUDICE ASKS PEOPLE TO ‘PRAY’ FOR HUSBAND JOE GIUDICE AMID DEPORTATION DRAMA

The father of four told us he was "extremely disappointed" after his deportation appeal was denied in April.

“We are extremely disappointed that the Board Of Immigration Appeals has denied Mr. Giudice’s appeal," the Giudice family's attorney, James J. Leonard, told Fox News in a statement at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.