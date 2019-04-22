‘Real Housewives’ star Teresa Giudice’s daughter asks for Trump’s help to stop father’s deportation

Milania Giudice, the daughter of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice, took to Instagram to ask for President Trump’s help to stop her father’s deportation to Italy days after he lost his immigration appeal.

Milania, 14, posted a family photo and a throwback picture of her and Joe Giudice, who is being held at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in western Pennsylvania since being released from prison.

“We will never stop fighting for you daddy. It’s not the same without you. I miss you terribly. I wouldn’t be the person I am today with out you, I wouldn’t know how to stay strong. I need you home daddy. All I want is to be a family again. I love you endlessy buddy💓💓#freejoegiudice @realdonaldtrump,” Milania posted over the weekend.

THE GIUDICE FAMILY REACTS TO JOE'S DEPORTATION APPEAL DENIAL: 'WE ARE FIGHTERS'

Milania and her sister, Gia, 18, reposted an Instagram plea asking Trump to stop their father’s deportation. Giudice — who completed a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud — came to the United States when he was 1, but never obtained his American citizenship. A judge ordered in October that Giudice must return to Italy after his prison release.

“#donaldtrump do something intervene I voted for you because I support you and what you stand for And your strong belief to take a positive stance and make a change in this country aside from the fact that you supported your own campaign financially if you can do all of those things and all the things you have done I think you can make a motion to bring this man home back to his family instead of sending him to a country that he has no ties to besides his cultural background,” the message originally posted by make-up artist Lucia Casazza read.

Trump has not publicly addressed the message.

On Thursday, Giudice was one step closer to having to possibly go back to his native Italy after his deportation appeal was denied.

TERESA GIUDICE SAYS HUSBAND JOE GIUDICE’S DEPORTATION RULING IS TO ‘MAKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF US’

His attorneys said Thursday they were "extremely disappointed" by the Board of Immigration's decision and have appealed to the federal circuit court in Philadelphia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Teresa Giudice has not publicly asked for Trump’s help to stop her husband’s deportation, but responded to Thursday’s news by posting a photo of Joe Giudice with their daughters.

“Joe with the girls decorating eggs, days like this I love having photos,” she wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.