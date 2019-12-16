'Real Housewives' star Joe Giudice reveals cryptic new life motto: 'Life is too short to hold on to the past'

Joe Giudice has a new outlook on life.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the embattled “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 47, shared a text image that included his new life mottos.

In the photo, the text reads, “Life is too short to be angry. Life is too short to be resentful. Life is too short to hold on to the past. Life is too short not to love. Life is too short not to be happy. Life is too short not to forgive. Life is too short not to live our lives the way we want it.”

“Love life. Appreciate the people in it. Enjoy the present. Seize the moment. Life is worth living for, so let’s LIVE!” the post continued.

Wife Teresa, 47, chimed in, stating, “Very True 😍.”

Joe’s new outlook on life comes in the wake of his residence in Italy after serving his 41-month prison sentence. Giudice served time on charges of bankruptcy fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and failing to file a tax return.

Born in Italy, Joe never took the steps to become a U.S. citizen, though he is a legal permanent resident of the U.S. He moved to Italy earlier this year while U.S. immigration authorities were deciding his deportation order. Legal immigrants are subject to deportation if they are convicted of a crime in the U.S.