Rapper Young Dolph has $500G in jewelry stolen while eating at Cracker Barrel

Rapper Young Dolph's car was broken into while he ate at a metro Atlanta Cracker Barrel last week, and thieves made off with roughly $500,000 of jewelry and other belongings.

The Memphis artist, born Adolph Thornton, told police the thieves smashed the window of his custom camouflage Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV in the restaurant's parking lot on Wednesday. They made off with a Richard Mille watch worth $230,000, a Patek Phillipe watch costing approximately $85,000 and two diamond chains worth a respective $57,000 and $27,000.

Police told WSB-TV that the case was "unusual in a number of ways," because surveillance footage shows the thieves approaching Thornton's car three separate times. The first time, police say it's possible that they entered the car without vandalizing it. The third time, they smashed the window and made off with the pricey items, escaping in a silver car.

When Thornton got out of his vehicle to go inside the Cracker Barrel, the tail lights reportedly flashed off and on. Then, a couple of minutes later, they flashed two more times.

"That's interesting to us in terms of what was happening with the vehicle," Assistant Police Chief Anthony Bazydlo said. "Was it being locked? Unintentionally unlocked? We don't know."

In addition to the jewelry, Thornton told police he was also robbed of two pairs of Cartier sunglasses, worth $24,000 and $700, a glock firearm, an Apple Macbook, iPad and Airpods, and a Pirelli backpack.

He added that $2,000 in cash was also missing after the heist.

Thornton has been the victim of crimes several times over the last few years.

He survived two attempts at his life in 2017, after his bulletproof car was shot more than 100 times in Charlotte, N.C., that February.

A few months later, in September, he was shot several times at a busy Hollywood shopping center. Fellow Memphis rapper Yo Gotti was later charged in connection to the September shooting.