Rapper Lil Wayne’s private plane searched by federal agents in Miami: reports

Rapper Lil Wayne‘s private jet was searched by federal agents at a Miami airport on Monday evening, a report said.

Agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives boarded the plane at the the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, the Miami Herald reported.

The “Lollipop” rapper, real name Dwayne M. Carter Jr., flew into Miami from California aboard the G-V jet that holds 14 people.

The agents ordered the plane stopped after they received a tip that passengers on the jet may be transporting drugs, according to the report.

Police officers from the Miami-Dade County department also joined the search, the Herald reported. It was not clear if anyone aboard the plane had been arrested or if any drugs were found in the search.

Wayne has had a number of run-ins with the law during his rap career, which has spanned more than a decade.

In 2009, he pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in Manhattan and served a year in jail for the crime.

His guilty plea came after cops found a .40-caliber pistol on his tour bus in 2007.

