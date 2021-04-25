DMX's kids remember beloved rapper as 'best dad' in Brooklyn memorial

A memorial service for DMX was held Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The two-hour service included close family and friends, and an audience dotted with celebrities, according to FOX 5 New York.

Fans of the late rapper were able to tune into a livestream of the service and processional on his official YouTube channel, which ran for a little more than four hours.

ICONIC RAPPER DMX DEAD AT 50, FAMILY SAYS

During the livestream, clips of DMX at different parts of his life were played in addition to his music and a performance from Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir.

A family member later took to the stage and told the audience that DMX will always be remembered as Earl Simmons.

"Everything [DMX] did, he did for you all. He always wanted to please you, he always wanted to give his best show," she shared. "We are now the ones who are hurting. He changed your lives through his music."

DMX'S FAMILY CLEARS UP RUMORS ABOUT FUNERAL, MASTER RECORDINGS

DMX's 15 children and their mothers were introduced and welcomed onstage to commemorate the rapper's reported wish to keep his family together. His ex-wife Tashera Simmons and fiancée Desiree Lindstrom were included in DMX's "celebration of life."

Several of DMX's children commended Simmons for being a supportive and kind father.

"I am so honored to have a father like we had," one of his sons said while onstage. "This man deepened my ability to love."

"He was the best dad ever," another young son recalled for the audience.

One of DMX's younger daughters performed an original song in honor of her late father, which was set to his 1998 song "Slippin.'"

"I'm growing, I'm learning to hold my head. My daddy's still holding my hand, so I gotta get up," she sang.

RAPPER DMX SUFFERS DRUG OVERDOSE, HOSPITALIZED: REPORT

The celebration was attended by some of DMX’s close friends in the rap industry, including Nas, Jadakiss, Eve and Busta Rhymes.

Some of his famous friends also offered thoughtful eulogies that recalled special moments they shared with the rapper.

"Words can't describe our loss, but our gain is heavy as well because we got a real serious person upstairs that's looking down on us, and that's going to guide us through our journey," said DMX's longtime producer Swizz Beatz during the service. "I just wish all these people showed up for him when he was here."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Outside the arena, a large group of Ruff Ryders motorcycle club members paid their last respects, joining the rapper in his casket for a final ride earlier in the day.

More than 20 years ago, DMX released his "Ruff Ryders’ Anthem" from his debut studio album "It's Dark and Hell Is Hot." The album climbed to the number one spot on the Billboard 200 in June 1998.

The striking red casket was secured to a black monster truck with a "Long Live DMX" sign on the door.

The three-time Grammy-nominated rapper died April 9 in White Plains, N.Y., at the age of 50.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Throughout his career, DMX battled substance abuse. He suffered a critical drug overdose days before his passing.

In the last interview before his death, DMX told the Drink Champs podcast in February: "If I was to drop dead right now, my last thought would be: 'I've lived a good life.'"