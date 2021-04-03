Rapper DMX suffers drug overdose, hospitalized: report

DMX is reportedly hospitalized after suffering a drug overdose.

Sources told TMZ that the 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, suffered an overdose at around 11 p.m. Friday, also triggering a heart attack.

The outlet said DMX was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York, and is in the critical care unit with "some brain activity." One source claimed he's in a "vegetative state."

Reps for the hip-hop star did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment Saturday.

RAPPER DMX HOSTS BIBLE STUDY ON INSTAGRAM LIVE DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Stars Missy Elliot and Viola Davis reacted to the news on social media shortly after reports surfaced. "Prayers for DMX and his family," Elliot wrote. Davis also tweeted that she was "praying for DMX."

The "Party Up (Up in Here)" rapper is known to have previously battled substance abuse. The report states he last completed rehab in 2019 after serving a one-year prison sentence for tax evasion. At the time, the rapper claimed the rehab stint was not a result of a relapse and instead was a preventative measure.

DMX ALLOWED TO HEAR HIS SONG 'SLIPPIN' IN COURT BEFORE GETTING ONE-YEAR SENTENCE FOR TAX FRAUD ADMISSION

Last April, the rap legend hosted a Bible study reaching over 14,000 viewers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"A time for embracing, and a time to avoid embracing," DMX said about quarantine and social distancing. "A time for embraces and time for avoiding embraces. What! Come on."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He led sermons telling his audience to keep the faith and believe in the will of God.

"At the end of the day, at the beginning of the day, it’s going to be God’s will," he said. "If you try to understand why He does, what He does, you’re just going to end up with a headache. Just do the right thing."