DMX's family clears up rumors about funeral, master recordings

DMX's family is addressing rumors that have swirled about funeral costs for the rapper and whether or not his master recordings are being purchased.

"There have been a few rumors following our loved one, Earl Simmons', passing that we'd like to clear up," the family of the rapper, whose birth name was Earl Simmons, begins in a statement obtained by Fox News.

"No one has bought Earl's masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl's funeral. If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements," the statement concludes.

The family issued the statement following a rumor that circulated claiming Beyonce and Jay-Z would be purchasing DMX's master recordings for $10 million.

The family has yet to reveal its plans for a memorial service.

The iconic rapper died on Friday, April 9 following a hospitalization for a heart attack, his family announced in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever," the statement read.

It continued: "We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

According to White Plains Hospital where he died, the rapper "passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest."

The rapper, known to his close friends and family as "X," was known to have struggled with substance abuse for years. He received rehabilitation for drug and alcohol issues multiple times.

According to reports, his latest stint in rehab came in 2019 after he completed a one-year prison sentence for tax evasion. At the time, Simmons said the rehab stint did not follow a relapse. Instead, he said it was a preventative measure as he feared his temptations would lead to one.

He also had a lengthy criminal career, having been to jail around 30 times in his life, his earliest arrest occurring at the age of 10 for arson and assault.

He rose to fame and became a rap sensation beginning in the ‘90s. He released a total of seven studio albums, including "It’s Dark and Hell is Hot" (1998), "Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood" (1998), "…And Then There Was X" (1999), "The Great Depression" (2001), "Grand Champ" (2003), "Year of the Dog…Again" (2006), and "Undisputed" (2012).

In addition to his success in music, Simmons also appeared in many films, including "Romeo Must Die," "Belly," "Exit Wounds," "Cradle 2 the Grave," "Never Die Alone," "Death Toll," "Boricua’s Bond," "Last Hour," and more.

The hip-hop legend won two American Music Awards for favorite rap/hip-hop artist and was a three-time Grammy nominee.