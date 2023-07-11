Randy Travis stagehand shot dead by jealous wife: police

Country musician Randy Travis mourned the loss of stagehand Thom Roberts Monday after Roberts was allegedly gunned down by his jealous wife on the porch of their Nashville home.

Police responded to the Howard Avenue home of Roberts, 68, and Christine Roberts, 72, at about 8 p.m. Monday.

Christine Roberts allegedly told Metropolitan Nashville Police officers she'd shot her husband because he had cheated on her, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

Thom Roberts died of a single gunshot wound to the chest. His wife was charged with criminal homicide, and her bond is set at $100,000, court records show.

According to the affidavit, a neighbor who heard the gunshot called 911.

In a post on Travis' Facebook page, he lamented the passing of his longtime friend, whom he described as a "gentle giant" who was "one of the very best stage lighting technicians in the business."

"The stage has gone dim with the passing of Thom Roberts," Travis wrote. "Thom not only had a magical sense about lighting a stage; but, he had a quiet, charismatic presence that ignited your soul."

Travis said he and his band worked with the stagehand for years.

"He was a gentle giant of a man that wore a constant smile on his face and carried a song in his heart," the "Storms of Life" crooner said. "One would search a lifetime to find a kinder, gentler spirit. Thom was my friend and I loved him dearly."

Travis is back on the road next week for his More Life tour but without his trusted technician.

"It certainly won’t be the same; and, I know I speak for the entire band and crew when I say the light that he truly created, in our hearts, will never be extinguished or forgotten," Travis wrote.

The lengthy post included a photo of Roberts, cracking a slight smile as he sits behind his lighting terminal and a set of monitors at a Travis concert.

Christine Roberts' court-appointed attorney, Jason Chaffin, didn't immediately return a request for comment.