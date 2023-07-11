Expand / Collapse search
Nashville
Published

Randy Travis stagehand shot dead by jealous wife: police

Randy Travis mourns 'gentle giant' stagehand in Facebook post

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
Nashville Police release bodycam footage of officer shot during foot chase Video

Nashville Police release bodycam footage of officer shot during foot chase

Sydney Snow reports outside the hospital where the Nashville Police Officer of the Year is recovering.

Country musician Randy Travis mourned the loss of stagehand Thom Roberts Monday after Roberts was allegedly gunned down by his jealous wife on the porch of their Nashville home.

Police responded to the Howard Avenue home of Roberts, 68, and Christine Roberts, 72, at about 8 p.m. Monday. 

Christine Roberts allegedly told Metropolitan Nashville Police officers she'd shot her husband because he had cheated on her, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

Thom Roberts died of a single gunshot wound to the chest. His wife was charged with criminal homicide, and her bond is set at $100,000, court records show.

Randy Travis poses with Thom Robert in left photo, right, a booking photo of Christine Roberts

Randy Travis' stagehand Thom Roberts was shot dead by his wife Christine Roberts, far right, over cheating allegations, according to police. (Instagram/Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

According to the affidavit, a neighbor who heard the gunshot called 911.

In a post on Travis' Facebook page, he lamented the passing of his longtime friend, whom he described as a "gentle giant" who was "one of the very best stage lighting technicians in the business." 

"The stage has gone dim with the passing of Thom Roberts," Travis wrote. "Thom not only had a magical sense about lighting a stage; but, he had a quiet, charismatic presence that ignited your soul."

Travis said he and his band worked with the stagehand for years.

Thom and Christine Roberts

Christine Roberts is charged with murder for allegedly shooting her husband, Thom Roberts, over allegations he was unfaithful. The victim is the longtime lighting technician for country music star Randy Travis. (Facebook)

"He was a gentle giant of a man that wore a constant smile on his face and carried a song in his heart," the "Storms of Life" crooner said. "One would search a lifetime to find a kinder, gentler spirit. Thom was my friend and I loved him dearly."

Travis is back on the road next week for his More Life tour but without his trusted technician. 

"It certainly won’t be the same; and, I know I speak for the entire band and crew when I say the light that he truly created, in our hearts, will never be extinguished or forgotten," Travis wrote. 

Man at concert sits in front of lighting equipment and two monitors.

Thom Roberts working at a Randy Travis concert as his lighting technician. Travis posted this photo on Facebook to honor Roberts' tragic passing. (Facebook)

The lengthy post included a photo of Roberts, cracking a slight smile as he sits behind his lighting terminal and a set of monitors at a Travis concert.

Christine Roberts' court-appointed attorney, Jason Chaffin, didn't immediately return a request for comment. 

