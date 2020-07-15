Randy Fenoli on why 'Say Yes to the Dress' is the perfect quarantine show: People 'need hope'

EXCLUSIVE: Randy Fenoli first said no when he was approached to star in TLC's popular series, "Say Yes to the Dress."

The bridal fashion designer, 56, told Fox News that he "never wanted to be on reality TV" but finally changed his mind in 2007 and now the series is celebrating its 19th season.

"I feel so blessed every single day that I'm able to do this show and be a part of it," he admitted.

Fenoli attributes the show's success to its authenticity. "It is truly reality," he said. "I don't get any information on the brides until I go out and meet them because I want to make sure my reaction is truly real and happening in the moment."

He also believes that during the coronavirus pandemic "Say Yes" is the perfect series to keep people's spirits ups.

"We always leave you with hope," the dress expert said. "We deal with so many subjects that are not always easy but at the end [of the episode] there's always this beautiful couple and wedding and you leave feeling like there's hope."

Right now, Fenoli thinks people are looking for an escape when they watch TV and this feel-good show highlights what's really important in life: "love and family, traditions, and being together."

Besides his bridal expertise and fashion sensibilities, Fenoli does have another TV ambition: he dreams of being a cast member on "Dancing with the Stars."

"It's been one of my goals," Fenoli said. "I love, love, love to dance. I've tried to get on that show for a decade now. I've called the producers, visited the set, met some of the dancers. I've sent in videos!"

"Say Yes to the Dress" airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.