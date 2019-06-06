‘Racy’ Casey Anthony biopic reportedly in the works

Casey Anthony, the Florida woman acquitted in 2011 of killing her daughter, is reportedly working on an autobiographical film that will tell her side of the story.

The film, reportedly titled, “As I Was Told,” will be replete with racy sex scenes, including one depicting how Anthony became pregnant, the 33-year-old told the Daily Mail.

“She wants to tell her side of the story,” an acquaintance of Anthony told People magazine. “That’s her big plan: to finally, 11 years later, tell what happened. And she’s going to tell everything.”

Anthony became a media sensation after her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, vanished in the summer of 2008. After 31 days, Anthony’s mother, Cindy, reported Caylee missing and prompted a worldwide search. The girl’s remains were eventually found in a wooded area near the family home.

Anthony was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges on July 5, 2011. She was convicted of four counts of lying to police – though two counts were later dropped. She served about three years in prison while awaiting trial. Nielsen Research indicated as many as 40 million people tuned in to her trial.

Since then, Anthony has kept a relatively low profile. But a biopic – one with racy sex scenes that will tell her side of the story -- is sure to thrust her back into the public spotlight.

“Casey is really smart,” her acquaintance told People. “She knows what will get people to watch. She has to tell her side, but she knows what audiences want to see, which is sex. She’s not ashamed to talk about sex or own up to what she has done in the past. So is the movie going to be racy and explicit? Yes. But it won’t be gratuitous. It’s part of her story. She’s used to controversy.”

Earlier this month, a video of a partying-hard Anthony emerged in which she bragged about being violent with her exes, Radar Online reported.

“He came from behind and grabbed me, and I was so surprised I turned and punched him in the face," Anthony reportedly . It felt good, I hate to say,” Anthony reportedly said.