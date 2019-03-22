R. Kelly's lawyers claim singer is pursuing 'hundreds' of offers, ask prosecutors for alleged sex tape

R. Kelly’s attorneys say the embattled singer is actively accepting offers to perform in the country and overseas in an effort to pay expenses, including roughly $20,000 in monthly child support to his ex-wife Andrea Kelly.

“The more money you make, the more money you spend,” said attorney Steve Greenberg. “His expenses are substantial.”

R. Kelly’s attorneys claim they have 150 pages of e-mails with all types of offers for the singer to perform and make appearances in clubs, including an offer to perform in April in Dubai, which Kelly is pursuing.

“There’s hundreds of offers for him to come play,” Greenberg said in court Friday.

As part of Kelly’s bail he turned over his passport. Kelly’s attorneys have filed a motion for a judge to give the singer permission to travel internationally, but so far they have decided not to present the motion before a judge, stating they don’t have all the proper paperwork completed.

JUDGE RULES CAMERAS WILL ROLL DURING R. KELLY'S SEXUAL ABUSE TRIAL

“I think that there were some more details that needed to be filled in to give the judge a certain comfort level,” Greenberg said. “He wanted some more information so we’ll get that information to him.”

In a hearing Friday at Cook County Criminal Court, prosecutors told a judge that they have one video that allegedly shows Kelly involved in a sexual act with a minor, but the state is hesitant to turn the tape over to Kelly’s attorneys because the video is allegedly child pornography.

R. KELLY LASHES OUT OVER SEX ABUSE ALLEGATIONS IN INTERVIEW WITH GAYLE KING

Greenberg insisted before the judge that he be given a copy as part of discovery rules.

“The state is going to have to give it to us, they can’t hide the ball,” Greenberg said.

Robert Kelly’s case is scheduled to be heard in court again in May. He’s charged with 10 felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.​​​​​