‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness called ‘monster,’ accused of ‘rage issues’ on reality show

"Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness has been accused of having "rage issues" and acting like a "monster" on set of the reality show, according to an exposé by Rolling Stone.

"[There’s] a real emotion of fear around them when they get angry," a source told Rolling Stone of Van Ness, who is non-binary, in a piece that described a tumultuous on-set environment for the Netflix show. "It’s almost like a cartoon where it oozes out of them. It’s intense and scary."

Reps for Van Ness did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Van Ness was one of five people chosen to star in the 2018 reboot of the original "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" makeover show. The other four are Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski.

Berk announced he was leaving the show late last year, and is being replaced by Jeremiah Brent, Netflix announced last month.

"It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one," Berk wrote on Instagram last year. "Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon."

In a press release late last month, Netflix wrote of Brent joining the show, "Yes, the Fab Five might look a little different this time around, but their mission remains the same: transforming the lives of everyday people from the inside out."

In its exposé Tuesday, Rolling Stone cited multiple show production members and sources who called Van Ness everything from emotionally "abusive" to a "nightmare," and "demeaning."

"Jonathan’s a person who contains multitudes and who has the capacity to be very warm, very charismatic, and has the capacity to make you feel really special that they are paying attention to you," one source told Rolling Stone. "But at least once a day, they would need to yell at somebody. It might be something small, but there’s always going to be somebody to point out and blame and make the villain of the day."

Another production member said Van Ness created tension with the others by wanting to be the breakout star of the group.

"There was absolutely tension between everybody else, especially from Jonathan Van Ness," they said. "He didn’t want to ever share the spotlight with anyone. There were times when we couldn’t even shoot scenes with certain members of the Fab Five together because it got so bad."

Another source told the magazine, "everything changes" on set "if he’s in a bad mood. Working with him is very difficult in any capacity."

One source said there is a "definite contrast between the principles and the values that Jonathan stands for publicly," calling them "very hypocritical."

Although Netflix reportedly had at least one meeting with Van Ness about the on-set dynamic, there was little change, sources said, explaining there is "no accountability" and Van Ness is rewarded for "bad behavior."

Netflix declined to comment to Rolling Stone. Fox News Digital has reached out to Netflix and Van Ness for comment.