Stars of Netflix’s 'Queer Eye' almost quit over carjackings in this crime-ridden blue city: report

The "Fab Five" reportedly threatened to abandon filming of an upcoming season of "Queer Eye" after a production vehicle was carjacked, leaving the crew feeling unsafe, according to sources that were on set.

The successful carjacking followed two failed attempts to steal production vehicles in 2022 during filming for the hit Netflix show's upcoming eighth season, set in New Orleans, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tan France said he'd leave production unless additional security measures were taken, while the remaining four hosts — Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowoski, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown — backed him up, several unnamed sources told THR.

"It’s such a beautiful, fun city and there’s so much to look out for and enjoy, but after my experience, I don’t think I will ever go back again," a "Queer Eye" staffer told THR. "It’s too risky."

After five masked men attempted to steal a "Queer Eye" vehicle July, 2, 2022, ITV America, the production group behind the popular series, approved 24/7-armed security officers for their production office and increased officers at field locations, sources told THR. They previously only had two unarmed security officers hired for shoots with the five hosts.

But five days later, two people tried stealing another production vehicle, according to the report. When staff inside locked the doors, the assailants rushed to a second vehicle nearby, yanked an employee out and took off, a source told THR, which the outlet confirmed with the New Orleans Police Department. The vehicle was recovered, but the incidents left staff on edge.

Staff shared their concerns about New Orleans' crime during a meeting following the event, sources told THR. France said he didn't believe a TV show was worth dying over and threatened to walkout.

New Orleans, which was the nation's murder capital in September 2022, has grappled with a violent crime surge in recent years. Carjackings, in particular, have soared with 273 in 2022, according to city data.

Filming was paused for two days. When it resumed, 20 off-duty law enforcement officers were added to the security force, including a 24/7 detail put in place for the five show hosts, THR reported.

"Following the attempted carjacking and carjacking during ‘Queer Eye’ filming in New Orleans, production took immediate and extensive action to secure the safety of all personnel," an ITV America representative told THR. "Measures were taken not only to provide ample security, but also so everyone would feel comfortable continuing to film in the city. Due to the collective steps taken, ‘Queer Eye’ was able to resume filming safely and without further incident."

"I love New Orleans, always have, and I never experienced any crime up until the season of ‘Queer Eye,’" an unnamed staffer on the show told THR. "I believe we were targeted because people saw us in these big fancy cars, and knew we were filming. That amped up the danger that’s already there."

But the increased security costs also led producers to shorten the season, a source told THR.

"We got paid a couple of weeks less than we would have," a source told THR. "I definitely wanted the paycheck, but at the same time I was relieved to be able to get out of there sooner."

Neither ITV America nor Netflix did not immediately respond to requests for comment.