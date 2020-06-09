Expand / Collapse search
'Queer Eye' star Tan France becomes US citizen, promises to vote for change

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Tan France is now an American.

The 37-year-old British-born star of Netflix's "Queer Eye" revealed on Tuesday that he became a United States citizen.

"A few minutes ago, I officially became a U.S citizen!! For me, this is monumental. It’s something I’ve been working towards for literally 20 years, which makes this all the more emotional," he wrote on Instagram.

France added: "And now, I will exercise my constitutional right as an American. Today, I will register to vote, and vote for the change I wish to see in OUR nation."

His fellow "Queer Eye" co-stars congratulated him in the comments section.

Jonathan Van Ness said: "There is no word or phrase I have strong enough to say how happy, proud, strong you are I have no words strong enough. Love you so much."

Tan France attends 'Queer Eye's Tan France in Conversation with Antoni Porowski' at 92nd Street Y on June 04, 2019, in New York City.

Antoni Porowski joked: "I hope you realize you can no longer say things like 'you Americans always...,'" while Bobby Berk said, "SO PROUD OF YOU TANNY!!! I love YOU."

And Karamo Brown added: "Welcome! Love you."

France was born in England to Pakistani parents and began working in the United States in 2008. He now lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, with his husband, Rob France, who is a nurse and illustrator. They married in 2007.