Queen Elizabeth is 'overwhelmed' by the support and 'love' since Prince Philip's death

Queen Elizabeth II has been "overwhelmed" by all the love and support she's received from the public since her husband, Prince Philip's, passing on April 9.

The couple was married for 73 years and the Duke of Edinburgh was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

On Thursday, a source told Us Weekly, "Elizabeth has found it cathartic to soak up all the well-wishes and tributes to the man she loved unconditionally for countless decades. Seeing how many lives he touched has been nothing short of extraordinary."

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday, April 9, that Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle after he underwent heart surgery in March.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the statement read.

His funeral is taking place Saturday, April 17, at Windsor Castle, with attendance limited to 30 because of coronavirus restrictions.

Although it is a scaled-down service because of the pandemic, hundreds of servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army and Royal Air Force will take part in the funeral procession, and Philip’s coffin will be borne to St. George’s Chapel at the castle on a specially adapted Land Rover, which he designed himself.

Senior royals must wear civilian clothes to the funeral, defusing potential tensions over who would be allowed to don military uniforms.

The Queen's decision means Prince Harry won’t risk being the only member of the royal family not in uniform.

Members of the royal family often wear uniforms to public events by virtue of their honorary roles with the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force. But the Duke of Sussex lost his honorary military titles when he decided to give up frontline royal duties last year.

The decision also sidesteps another potential controversy after reports that Prince Andrew considered wearing an admiral's uniform to his father’s funeral. The Duke of York retains his military titles even though he was forced to step away from royal duties after a disastrous interview with the BBC about his acquaintance with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.