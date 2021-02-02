Queen Elizabeth’s grandson-in-law says being part of the royal family ‘has its benefits and negatives’

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson-in-law admitted that being a member of the British royal family has its pros and cons.

Mike Tindall is married to Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall. The couple is expecting their third child.

"[Being part of the royal family] has its benefits and it has its negatives," the former rugby captain told The Times on Monday.

"You think about what you do and you have to be aware of but it doesn’t necessarily dictate," the 42-year-old shared. "Zara and I have always been good at getting on with what’s right for us."

The pair are proud parents to daughters Mia, 7, and Lena, 2. Tindall is now hoping for a baby boy.

"It was always an interesting question whether we’d go for a third and I think both of us wanted a boy, so hopefully we’ll get one," Tindall told the outlet. "We’re not finding out – I think it’s better that way. At the end of the day, you’re just happy if it’s got 10 fingers and 10 toes and it’s healthy."

"And Mia’s such a daddy’s girl, it’s been brilliant," said Tindall. "I’ve loved having girls."

Zara, 39, was a champion equestrian who went by her maiden name Zara Phillips. She switched to her married name in 2015. The pair originally tied the knot in 2011.

In 2018, Zara opened up about suffering two miscarriages.

"Being helpless is horrible isn’t it?" she told BBC Breakfast. "It’s been a horrible road, but you know, actually now we’ve come out the end of it, hopefully, it makes you a stronger family."

Zara’s father-in-law Phil Tindall previously told the Sunday Times that despite being surrounded by royalty, the Olympic silver medalist is grateful she’s simply known as Zara.

"Zara always says she’s so pleased she wasn’t given a title," Phil told the outlet. He added the lack of a title has allowed Zara and her brother Peter Phillips "to live their own lives."

Anne, 70, broke with royal tradition by choosing to raise her children without an HRH or a title, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, Elizabeth, 94, extended a courtesy title to Anne’s children. However, the princess declined the offer in hopes that they could have a more normal upbringing.

Their father, Captain Mark Philips, also turned down a title that would have been given to him as a wedding gift when the now-72-year-old married Anne in 1973.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.