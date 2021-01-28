Queen Elizabeth is doing 'well' isolating, palace source says: It's 'the only slight rest she’s ever had'

Queen Elizabeth II is apparently enjoying a much-needed break after decades of royal duty.

The British monarch has spent most of the past year isolating at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to palace insiders, the 94-year-old is enjoying the extra time to herself.

"In her twilight years, I’m sure it is quite lovely not to have the pressure [of a full calendar of public events]," a source close to the queen told People magazine on Thursday.

"It is possible this is the only slight rest she’s ever had in her whole life," the source continued. "She is well. She’s in good fettle."

The outlet shared that Elizabeth usually works primarily in London while Philip, 99, lives at Wood Farm near Sandringham. The Duke of Edinburgh retired from royal duties in 2017.

But now that the couple has been isolating, they’re having dinner together each night. And throughout the pandemic, Elizabeth has been enjoying her free time riding her Fell ponies.

"She goes into a peaceful mode when she is with horses," close friend and equine adviser Monty Roberts told the outlet.

Even though Elizabeth has been largely out of the public eye since 2020, she hasn’t completely forgotten her royal duties. In April she addressed the pandemic with an inspiring speech and also gave her annual Christmas broadcast. And like many of us, she has been relying on Zoom to connect with colleagues and loved ones.

On New Year's Eve, the queen declared "better days will return" in a caption of a collage of photos from 2020 shared on Instagram.

Elizabeth, along with Philip, also received the coronavirus vaccine at Windsor Castle earlier this month. She also sent a private message to Joe Biden before he officially took office as President of the United States.

Last April, the queen's son, Prince Charles, confirmed that he had contracted COVID-19. The Prince of Wales and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, self-isolated in Scotland, where he recovered. It was reported months later that Prince William also contracted the virus.

