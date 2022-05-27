Queen Elizabeth ‘surprised’ by ‘how much love there is’ for her during Platinum Jubilee: royal filmmaker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Even Queen Elizabeth is stunned over how joyous her Platinum Jubilee season has been so far.

The 96-year-old, who is Britain’s longest-serving monarch, is celebrating 70 years on the throne. She is expected to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the Trooping the Colour Parade June 2 and greet the public alongside senior members of her family.

"I was lucky enough to produce the opening event for the Platinum Jubilee," True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News Digital. "We did the Platinum Jubilee celebration at Windsor Castle. You might have seen the pictures of the queen in her back garden at Windsor Castle doing what she loves most, which is seeing her horses, seeing her family and looking at the marching bands.

"We had something called the Top Secret Drum Corps from Switzerland, which she absolutely loves. If you look at the program, she’s laughing away at the whole thing."

"There is such joy around this moment," Bullen shared. "One, we’ve never had this before, and we’re unlikely to ever have it again. The second is that the people really love her across the world. There is this admiration and adoration and genuine love for the queen. And third, which is a very sad one, is that we’re probably not going to see her in this way again.

"This may potentially be the last big celebration of her reign. She’s unlikely to have another big Jubilee celebration. There are no big royal weddings in the pipeline. So, in terms of a national or even global event, I think everyone realizes that this might be the last one."

Bullen is an award-winning documentarian who has been producing programs about the British royal family for 20 years and has worked closely with Prince Charles for about a decade. While he founded his production company Spun Gold in 2004, Bullen has been producing royal content even before then.

True Royalty TV will premiere the U.S. exclusive documentary "The Queen Unseen" June 1. The film, which is produced by ITV, features rare footage and home movies shot by members and friends of the royal family.

Bullen described how, in preparing programs about the queen for his streaming platform, he has witnessed the great emotion people in the U.K. have been feeling surrounding this major moment in the queen’s reign.

"At this event that I was doing at Windsor the other week, people were just sobbing all around me," he recalled. "There was a flood of tears. People were just crying all around the room and all around the arena. There was this great surge of love."

Bullen also noted the deep appreciation Elizabeth has for her public and their support.

"When her car pulled into the area, there was this huge round of applause," he said. "The cheers were thunderous. Even she was surprised by how much love there is out there for her. I think she’s slightly reinvigorated. She’s not been well, there have been some mobility issues, but she is out amongst her people. That gives her strength. And she’s loving it."

Buckingham Palace shared that the queen’s attendance at events through the Platinum Jubilee weekend will likely only be confirmed on "the day itself."

Despite having mobility issues, the queen has been making surprise appearances during the Platinum Jubilee season. She recently made her first public appearance in weeks when she attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where she watched her beloved equines perform. She was also the guest of honor at an equestrian show near Windsor, where Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise and Helen Mirren were guests.

Soon after, Elizabeth made an appearance at a train station in London to see a newly completed subway line named in her honor.

Buckingham Palace called the visit "a happy development," noting that "the organizers were informed of the possibility she may attend."

Bullen said palace insiders have told him how thrilled the queen has been in being able to make her latest outings possible. He doesn’t doubt that she will offer more surprises leading up to the weekend.

"I know some big things are being planned for the Jubilee weekend, which she’s just so excited about," he said. "It’s clear she’s really enjoying it. She relishes being out among the people, whether it’s the U.K. or across the world. She likes meeting people. It gives her joy.

"She has a phrase, ‘I need to be seen to be believed.’ She likes to be seen. She genuinely enjoys coming out and receiving this huge wave of love that follows her. That amount of love has only grown stronger leading up to the Jubilee."

It’s been a joyous time for Buckingham Palace, which recently endured a great loss. In 2021, Elizabeth’s husband of more than 70 years, Prince Philip, died at age 99. Royal experts have long insisted that it’s unlikely Elizabeth would ever abdicate given her lifelong commitment to public service. Still, she has turned over more responsibilities to her eldest son Charles, who is next in line to the throne.

The queen continues to reign, but she’s far from alone.

"This is an exciting time for the queen, whose family has remained by her side," said Bullen. "There has always been so much fascination about the queen among the public, and you certainly feel that today. We continue to be amazed by her."

