Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee concert lineup revealed, Diana Ross to perform first UK gig in 15 years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth will celebrate 70 years on the throne with an all-star lineup

On Thursday, the BBC and Buckingham Palace announced that a mega concert, titled "Platinum Party at the Palace," will take place in London on June 4 and last nearly three hours.

Some artists expected to take the royal stage include Alicia Keys, Rod Stewart, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Queen with Adam Lambert and Nile Rodgers. Elton John’s performance will be pre-recorded as he’s currently on tour. Diana Ross will also perform in her first UK gig in 15 years.

The extravaganza will highlight three stages and 3D projections across the face of the palace. The evening will also feature guest appearances by David Attenborough, David Beckham and Julie Andrews, to name a few. In addition, The Royal Ballet will give a special performance.

QUEEN ELIZABETH MAKES A BOLD STATEMENT DURING PLATINUM JUBILEE CELEBRATIONS WITH TOP SECRET LIPSTICK

On the musical front, stars from the cast of "The Phantom of the Opera," "Hamilton, "The Lion King," "Six" and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" will take to the stage.

"I have had the honor of meeting the Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family," Ross, 78, revealed in a statement. "Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion."

"Queen Elizabeth has given incredible service to the United Kingdom over the last 70 years and I’m delighted to be able to join her in celebrating her Platinum Jubilee with the ‘Party at the Palace,’" chimed Stewart, 77. "She has demonstrated to the world what a special person she is and how lucky we are to have her. This will be a momentous occasion."

"Twenty years after playing the Queen’s glorious Golden Jubilee we’re very happy to be invited again," added Queen’s Brian May. "Then there was a moment when I wondered… after Buckingham Palace roof where can you go? Well… you will see!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Additional artists are expected to be confirmed as it gets closer to the event.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the nation together for this incredible, once-in-a-lifetime event, broadcast live across the BBC with an amazing star-studded lineup of performers to celebrate the Queen’s momentous 70 years on the throne," shared Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer.

The reigning monarch’s public appearances are being closely watched as Britain prepares for four days of Platinum Jubilee festivities from June 2 to 5.

Palace officials have said the 96-year-old is experiencing "episodic mobility problems" in recent months and has had difficulties moving around.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The queen will greet the public on June 2. She will be accompanied on the balcony by three of her four children and their spouses: Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Princess Anne and retired Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence; and Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will also be on the balcony with their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis. William, 39, is second in line to the throne after his father Charles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.