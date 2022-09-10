Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Queen Elizabeth's last days 'full of fun,' clergyman says

Right Rev. Dr. Iain Greenshields spent time with the queen at Balmoral Castle last weekend

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
close
Queen Elizabeth had ‘very personal’ faith: Bream Video

Queen Elizabeth had ‘very personal’ faith: Bream

Shannon Bream discusses what a King Charles reign could be like, unpacks Queen Elizabeth's faith and previews her first 'Fox News Sunday' show as official host.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the days leading up to her death, Queen Elizabeth II was living her life to the fullest and enjoying her days.

The Right Rev. Dr. Iain Greenshields, who was a guest of the queen's at Balmoral Castle last weekend, revealed that in spite of her health becoming increasingly poor, Elizabeth was the "life and soul of things."

"It was a fantastic visit," the clergyman told The Times.

"Her memory was absolutely amazing, and she was really full of fun. It came as a great shock to me when I heard she was gravely ill because she was in amazingly good form over the weekend."

LIVE UPDATES: QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S 70-YEAR-REIGN ENDS; KING CHARLES III TAKES THRONE

The late queen was said to be "full of fun" in the days before her death.

The late queen was said to be "full of fun" in the days before her death. (Getty        )

The Scottish clergyman, who is the current moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, had been invited to perform a sermon at Braemar and Crathie Parish Church, where the queen would worship while spending time in Scotland. 

He also enjoyed lunch and dinner with the monarch last Saturday night, along with Prince Charles, now the king.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral in Scotland Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral in Scotland Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File)

"She was the life and soul of things," Greenshields continued. "She was speaking very personally to me about her time there way back when she was a child. She was talking about her horses from the past, naming them from 40 years ago, people's names and places. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She was quite remarkable. For someone of her age, to have the memory she had and genuinely laughing and very much enjoying having her family and the whole occasion. She was great company."

Queen Elizabeth II's faith was very important to her throughout her life. 

Queen Elizabeth II's faith was very important to her throughout her life.  (Andrew Matthews/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also revealed that while the queen was not in good enough health to attend the sermon, King Charles did.

Will Mendelson is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

Trending