Queen Elizabeth's last days 'full of fun,' clergyman says

In the days leading up to her death, Queen Elizabeth II was living her life to the fullest and enjoying her days.

The Right Rev. Dr. Iain Greenshields, who was a guest of the queen's at Balmoral Castle last weekend, revealed that in spite of her health becoming increasingly poor, Elizabeth was the "life and soul of things."

"It was a fantastic visit," the clergyman told The Times.

"Her memory was absolutely amazing, and she was really full of fun. It came as a great shock to me when I heard she was gravely ill because she was in amazingly good form over the weekend."

The Scottish clergyman, who is the current moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, had been invited to perform a sermon at Braemar and Crathie Parish Church, where the queen would worship while spending time in Scotland.

He also enjoyed lunch and dinner with the monarch last Saturday night, along with Prince Charles, now the king.

"She was the life and soul of things," Greenshields continued. "She was speaking very personally to me about her time there way back when she was a child. She was talking about her horses from the past, naming them from 40 years ago, people's names and places.

"She was quite remarkable. For someone of her age, to have the memory she had and genuinely laughing and very much enjoying having her family and the whole occasion. She was great company."

He also revealed that while the queen was not in good enough health to attend the sermon, King Charles did.