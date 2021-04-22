Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson-in-law Mike Tindall says Prince Philip’s ‘no fuss’ funeral was 'perfect'

Mike Tindall believes the British royal family prepared the "perfect" sendoff for Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on April 9 at age 99. He was laid to rest on Saturday.

"It’s been a difficult 10 days," Zara Tindall’s husband admitted on "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby" podcast on Tuesday.

"If I look back on the day, as eerie as it was with no crowds and social distancing [because of COVID-19], and the way everything was, I think it was the perfect day, how he would have liked it if that makes sense whatsoever," said the 42-year-old. "No fuss, get on with it."

The former rugby player said he was impressed by how strong Queen Elizabeth II, 95, has been after losing her husband of 73 years.

"My love for the queen was even better," said Tindall. "She sat there completely on her own, separated herself in terms of, ‘This is what the world is right and now and I’m going to lead by example.’ And she’s amazing, literally amazing."

Only 30 of Philip’s closest loved ones were able to attend the funeral amid the coronavirus pandemic. His eldest son, Prince Charles, led the procession with his siblings.

Tindall said the gathering still felt "eerie."

"It could have been his hat on his carriage that he rides, his gloves or the hat on his coffin – and the sword, the bugle, the piper – there were a lot of things that brought home memories," he shared on the podcast. "It was a sad day, but I think it was very well run. He was very looked after and hopefully he’s looking down and he was happy with the day."

On Wednesday, Elizabeth expressed her thanks for all "the support and kindness" shown following Philip’s death.

In a statement posted on social media Wednesday, the monarch said it has been "a comfort" to "see and to hear all the tributes to my husband" from within the U.K., the Commonwealth and around the world.

"My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days," she said in her first remarks since Philip’s funeral.

"We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life," she added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.