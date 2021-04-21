Meghan Markle, son Archie spoke to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral: report

Meghan Markle may not have attended Prince Philip’s funeral, but she wasn’t distant from the royal family, according to a new report.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, is currently pregnant and was advised by doctors not to travel to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband earlier this month. Markle's husband and Philip’s grandson, Prince Harry, did make the journey, however.

It’s been previously reported that Markle sent a heartfelt handwritten note alongside a wreath to the family for the funeral, but a new source has indicated that she and her own son, Archie, took things one step further.

"Meghan spoke with Harry before his grandfather's funeral," the source told People magazine. "Meghan and Archie also spoke with the Queen earlier this week.

Previously, an insider told the outlet that when Markle was advised not to travel to the funeral, she reached out to the Queen, 95, and "expressed condolences."

"The Queen understands why she can't travel at the moment," the source added at the time. The Queen has four children of her own: Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

Markle also watched the funeral on television from the home she shares with Harry in Montecito, Calif.

A source recently told the outlet that Markle and Harry were "in touch every day" while he was visiting the U.K. for the funeral.

"She knows the trip to England has been difficult for Harry. He didn't want to leave Meghan and Archie alone," they said. "Meghan has insisted to him every day though that they are fine. She hasn't wanted him to worry."

Another insider said: "It has been a very difficult time. The Duke [of Edinburgh] was the head of the family, and if there were any time they were going to come together, it's now."

Despite tensions between the couple and various members of the royal family, Harry said in February that he’d been keeping in contact with his grandparents over video calls.

"Both my grandparents do Zoom," Harry said in a conversation with James Corden. "They've seen Archie running around."