Queen Elizabeth II doesn’t want 'family drama' this late in her reign: report

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly isn’t pleased with her family’s drama.

The royal family was rocked just weeks ago by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they accused the Institution of problematic behavior, including racism and turning a blind eye to mental health needs.

While public statements from the queen, 94, have remained supportive of the pair, a royal insider told People magazine she’s feeling unhappy over the drama.

"What she won't want is family conflict at this stage of her reign," they said.

During the interview, the young royal duo often referred to the royal family as "the Institution," which many believe is hard to separate from the queen herself, as she’s the head of the Institution.

Harry, 36, did clarify that his grandmother and Prince Philip were not behind "concerns" that at least one unnamed member of the Institution had over Harry’s son Archie’s skin tone before he was even born. Little effort has been made to otherwise clear the names of any royals in particular – specifically Harry’s brother Prince William and father Prince Charles, whom Harry had unproductive conversations with following his tell-all.

Queen Elizabeth was forced to face the fallout of the interview on her own, as Philip, 99, was held up in the hospital for weeks until very recently.

"She is always head of the country and Prince Philip was always head of the family," the insider continued. "He is not there to be that — so everything is falling on to her shoulders. It must be an incredibly lonely place to be."

In a public statement after Harry’s interview, the queen said that her grandson, Markle and Archie, "will always be much loved family members," though she seemingly disputed claims of racism but admitted that they are "taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

She added that "the whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."

During the sit-down, Harry revealed that his relationships with William, 39, and Charles, 72, were tense, even claiming that his father once stopped taking his phone calls. He added, however, that he hoped that with time, the relationships could heal.