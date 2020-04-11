Queen delivers first-ever Easter message filled with hope: 'Coronavirus will not overcome us'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Queen Elizabeth II delivered her first-ever Easter message on Saturday in a recording that was filled with hope amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shared across the British royal family's official social media accounts one day ahead of the holiday, the queen insisted that Easter is not cancelled. Rather, the monarch reminded citizens that it is a symbol of faith as the world mourns.

"Many religions have festivals which celebrate light overcoming darkness. Such occasions are often accompanied by the lighting of candles. They seem to speak to every culture, and appeal to people of all faiths, and of none. They are lit on birthday cakes and to mark family anniversaries. When we gather happily around a source of light it unites us," the queen said.

The message continued: "As darkness falls on the Saturday before Easter day, many Christians would normally light candles together. In church, one light would pass to another, spreading slowly and then more rapidly as more candles are lit. It's a way of showing how the good news of Christ's resurrection is being passed on from the first Easter by every generation until now."

The queen, 93, reminded Britons and the world that this year will, of course, be different due to social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders across the globe issued to control the spread of the virus.

"This year, Easter will be different for many of us but by keeping apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn't cancelled. Indeed we need Easter as much as ever. The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this. We know that Coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be -- particularly for those suffering with grief -- light and life are greater. May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future. I wish everyone of all faiths and denominations a blessed Easter."

Although the queen does not appear in the two-minute message, her voice is projected as the camera focuses in on one white candle that remains lit.

Saturday's message served as the first time the queen has addressed the Easter holiday in a recording, according to reports.

It comes just six days following her rare address to the United Kingdom about the pandemic. In a video recording, the monarch offered hope in the face of mounting death tolls.

The queen also paid tribute to Britain’s beloved National Health Service and others in essential services, together with around 750,000 people who volunteer to help vulnerable people.

The coronavirus crisis hit close to home for the monarch last month. Her son and heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, had a mild case of the disease. The Prince of Wales, 71, has since recovered, his office confirmed to Fox News.

The queen left London and has remained at her home in Windsor with her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. The monarch and her 98-year-old spouse are among those over 70 whom the British government advised to stay home for 12 weeks.

